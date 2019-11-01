Alexander McCall Smith, who became an international literary sensation with the publication of his novel, "The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency," will be in Tulsa Nov. 3 for an event in conjunction with the latest book in the series.
McCall Smith will talk about his work and sign copies of his 20th book in the series, "To the Land of Long Lost Friends," 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Congregation B'nai Emunah, 1719 S. Owasso Ave.
Tulsa novelist Teresa Miller will lead the conversation with McCall Smith.
Tickets for the event, which includes two seats and copy of McCall Smith's book, are $29, and maybe purchase at magiccitybooks.com.
Other works by McCall Smith will be available for purchase at the event.
McCall Smith, who makes his home in Scotland, was for many years a professor of Medical Law before turning to writing fiction. He has written and contributed to more than 100 books including specialist academic titles, short story collections, and a number of immensely popular children’s books.
The publication of "The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency," which introduced Precious Ramotswe of Botswana to the world, was an international best-seller. In addition to Precious Ramotswe books, McCall Smith has written several other best-selling series, including books about the philosophy professor Isabel Dalhousie, and the serial novels that make up his "44 Scotland Street" and "Corduroy Mansions" series.