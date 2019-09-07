OSU Football

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (left) is snagged by McNeese State’s Jovon Burris on Saturday in Stillwater. Wallace was a handful, catching three touchdown passes in the Cowboys’ 56-14 romp. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

First down ¦ Story of the game

A 42-point victory and a sellout crowd

Witnessed by a sellout crowd of 55,500, Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders found Tylan Wallace for touchdown passes of 69, 4 and 75 yards as the Cowboys recorded a 56-14 victory over FCS McNeese State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

After totaling 555 total yards at Oregon State last week, Oklahoma State had 580 yards and averaged nearly 9 yards per play against McNeese. For the 10th time in 15 seasons, a Mike Gundy-coached OSU team has gotten off to a 2-0 start.

Second down ¦ Matchup that mattered

OSU wide receivers overwhelm McNeese

In 2015-17, OSU’s offense was best known for the Mason Rudolph-James Washington connection on long pass plays. They had a remarkable chemistry on deep throws. Through two games this season, OSU again has gotten several big pass plays, but they resulted mostly from an embarrassment of riches in yards-after-the-catch talent. Against McNeese, OSU’s speed and depth at the receiving positions were on display.

Sanders connected with Wallace for TD pass plays of 69 and 75 yards. Dru Brown connected with CJ Moore for a 59-yard TD and with Braydon Johnson for a 69-yard TD. About 90% of the yardage on those touchdown plays was gained after the catch.

Third down ¦ Game MVP

Wallace makes it look easy — again

Wallace was on the field for only one play after halftime, but it was memorable. He caught a short pass from Sanders, spun away from a McNeese defender and raced downfield for a 75-yard TD.

Wallace is off to a tremendous start. At Oregon State last week, he totaled 92 yards and two TDs on five catches. Against McNeese, the Oklahoma State junior wide receiver totaled 180 yards and scored three times on five catches. Through two games, he has averaged 27.2 yards per reception.

Fourth down ¦ What’s next

Cowboys ride to Tulsa

For the first time since the infamous 2011 meeting of the Cowboys and Golden Hurricane, Oklahoma State visits the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Because of lightning delays, the 2011 game did not begin until 12:16 a.m. OSU won 59-33 and went on to capture the Big 12 title and finish with a 12-1 record.

After having been beaten 28-7 at Michigan State in its Aug. 30, the Golden Hurricane won at San Jose State on Saturday, 34-16.

In a series that began in 1914, OSU has a 40-27-5 advantage over Tulsa. The Cowboys haven’t lost on TU’s home field since 1998.

