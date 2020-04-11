Mason Jordan
Sport: Tennis
Who inspired you to play tennis?
My older brother Michael.
Who is your favorite tennis player?
Roger Federer.
Do you prefer singles or doubles?
Doubles, I don’t like to run.
What was your most memorable tennis match in your high school career?
I played Cascia Hall in 1 singles and was losing 4-2 when he hit a ball over my head and I drilled a tweener at his feet and he missed the ball completely and everyone freaked out.
What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to play tennis?
Get new running shoes.
Besides tennis, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?
Working on cars and making coffee.
Favorite high school subject?
Lunch.
Least favorite high school subject?
Accounting.
Favorite color?
Blue.
Favorite book or movie?
“Cars.”
Do you have a nickname?
Grandpa and Peaches.
What is a fun fact that not many know about you?
I am the best looking brother…and the most humble.
Furthest place you have traveled?
Florida and my kitchen.
If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Bora Bora.
If you could meet someone famous, who would it be?
Paul Walker.
What are your plans after graduation?
Work and maybe some more work.