Sierra Williams
Sport: Cross Country
Twitter or Instagram?
Instagram, more pictures.
What is one thing most people do not know about you?
I have a tattoo that says “miles to go.”
What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?
“Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse.” I wanted to be Barbie.
What is one superstition you have related to cross country?
Eat scrambled eggs, one brownie CLIF bar, two ponytail braids, peppermint essential oil.
What would you like to be doing in 10 years?
Two kids, married, living on the beach in Beverly Hills.