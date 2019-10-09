Teigan Denny_12th

What is one thing most people do not know about you?

I was in ballet and was in the Nutcracker at the Tulsa PAC. I was a mouse and a soldier.

What is one superstition/routine you have related to softball?

Wrap my arm with a Bible verse.

What are your plans after graduation?

Attending OBU for lacrosse.

What is one show you would want to be on?

“The Vampire Diaries” so I can marry Ian Somerhalder.

What would you like to be doing in 10 years?

Hopefully I’ll be an RN somewhere in pediatrics.

