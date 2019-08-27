Isabel Cevallos
Volleyball
Which teammate is the best comedian?
Ashley Bunten
What is one show you would want to be on?
‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Looks interesting.
What is one thing most people do not know about you?
I am from Ecuador.
Twitter or Instagram?
Twitter, way funnier.
What is one superstition you have for volleyball?
I have to chew gum.
Savannah Whitlock
Softball
Which teammate is the best singer?
Lily Shaw
Twitter or Instagram?
Instagram. It’s easier.
What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?
‘Wonder Pets!’ because I liked the animals.
Who is one celebrity you would like to meet?
Beyonce because she’s a good singer.
What are your plans after graduation?
Go to college.
Avery Vancuren
Volleyball
Which teammate is the best singer?
Mallory Hendrix
What is one show you would want to be on?
‘Vampire Diaries.’ Stephen and Damon are very attractive.
What is one guilty pleasure you have?
Dancing in the rain.
Who is one celebrity you would like to meet?
Shawn Mendes.
What are your plans after graduation?
Going to OSU to study business.