1. What do you do in your role at Owasso Reporter?
I am a marketing consultant. I partner with you to find out as much as I can about your business and help you reach your target audience to increase your customer base.
2. What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
I am now back in Owasso, so in the week that I have been here, it would be getting reacquainted with friends from the past.
3. What do you do for fun outside
of work?
Is there life outside of work? I spend most of my time with my kiddos and grandbabies. But if life permits, I play video games, listening to music and take my fat boxer on hikes. I have a serious love affair with TV. Just simple things like that.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I want to travel Route 66, I would love to start at one end and hit all the little stops in between.
5. What’s your favorite YouTube channel and why?
I wouldn’t say I have a favorite channel; I have it on in the background listening to music at the house.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
That’s easy, Italy. I have always wanted to travel there, and it’s the big item on my bucket list.
7. Tell us about your family.
I am very blessed. I have two children: my son Logan, 25, and my daughter, Mia, 23. I have two perfect grandsons who are 2 years and 11 months old.
8. What’s one show you’re binging right now?
“The Circle,” “You,” “Mindhunter” and any Ken Burns documentary. I did mention I am a TV junkie, right?
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Rude people. Life is short; why try to cause someone else’s life to be more difficult? They have struggles too.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
Owasso is one of the friendlies towns in Oklahoma. They work hard and play hard, all while being family-oriented and seem to always have a smile on their face. I love this town!
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Always be kind; you never know what struggles someone else is dealing with.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Hamburger and French fries. I could eat that seven days a week
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can whistle incredibly loud. I was raised on a pretty big farm in Kansas. My dad tried to teach my brothers, but they never learned how, so he would have me whistle to call the cows.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
I can’t sleep without a feather pillow, and I have a healthy addiction to caffeine and beef jerky.
15. What would you do for a
Klondike Bar?
I don’t know how to answer this. I’m not sure I have ever had a Klondike Bar.