To say Owasso is a city full of gifted people would be an understatement.
Owasso is home to a number of residents who have helped put Tulsa’s northernmost suburb on the map with their notable talents and personalities.
Here, we’ve compiled a small group of gifted Owassons who have graced the spotlight in some form or another on a national level.
Whether it’s on television, in the movies or on the music scene, these locals have cashed in on their 15 minutes or fame or have made a career out of performing in front of the camera.