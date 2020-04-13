1. What do you do in your role at Medicap?
I’m a registered pharmacist that provides relief “substitute.”
2. What do you enjoy the most about your job?
I love educating and helping people become healthy.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I enjoy the outdoors. Watching my boy play baseball is my favorite!
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Those floating houses on Maldives look amazing!
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I love PBS. Downton, Doc Martin, Nature.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I would like to explore Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
7. Tell us about your family.
I’m married 27 years and we have three boys 24, 21 and 17.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
While at work about 20 times per hour.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Inauthenticity
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
Schools, churches and people.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
My aunt Carolyn also raised three boys and it’s challenging. It’s tough to keep a clean house and she once said, “you’re raising children not a house.”
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Steak and shrimp.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I was the ringer in dodgeball. Boys didn’t realize I could catch so well.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Well today’s times have made me miss my family and friends something terribly and I’m glad God is always with me. But I love TJ Maxx, my hairdresser and nail salon right now.
15. How are you best handling self-isolating amid COVID-19?
Thank goodness for warmer weather and sunshine, because dirt therapy is the best! I love flowers!