meet your local

1. What do you do at Simmons Homes?
I’m the assistant property manager at
98 Apartments.
2. What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
The day I got the job. It has been such an amazing blessing to get to work with such an amazing company.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I spend time with my family, which is my absolute favorite thing! I also serve at Life.Church kids Sunday school.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Realistically, go on a cruise with my family. Most wanted bucket list but much harder: Help change the world to make it a better place, but one kind act a day is realistic and easy.
5. What’s your favorite YouTube channel and why?
I really don’t have one. I don’t watch
YouTube, but my kids do.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I would love to go on vacation to Florida or Hawaii.
7. Tell us about your family.
They are amazing and wonderful! I have the best husband; he is truly my fairytale prince who works for OLT. We also have a 16-year-old boy who is taking college classes already; an 8-year-old boy who is so sweet to everyone; a 4-year-old boy who is our sour patch love bug; and our new little miracle, Princess.
8. What’s one show you’re binging right now?
None, we have too many kids for that.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Liars and mean people.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
Our Character statements posted through the community.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Ephesians 4:32.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Steak and potatoes.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
I couldn’t live without God, my family, my close friends and food.
15. What would you do for a Klondike Bar?
I guess nothing because I don’t eat them, but I am up for any challenge.