1. What do you do at First Baptist Church of Owasso?
I’m the groups pastor. My passion is to help people find their place in Biblical community. Along with that, I lead a team that ministers to marriages and families.
2. What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not there?
Being with my family. Over the years, that has meant being at swim meets, softball, baseball and basketball games or just fishing in the neighborhood ponds.
3. What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
Go to the Masters. Even better would be to one day play the course at Augusta National.
4. What is one of your favorite movie quotes?
“You’re killing me Smalls.” –Ham Porter, “The Sandlot”
5. If a movie was made of your life, what genre would it be and who would play you?
Something related to sports. Kevin Costner.
6. If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?
The President of the United States. To feel the pressure and maybe learn some time management skills.
7. If you could travel anywhere for a vacation where would it be?
Switzerland in the summer.
8. What do you like best about Owasso/Collinsville?
It’s a great place to raise a family.
9. Where is your favorite local hang out or place to visit?
Trails End BBQ. Breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can’t go wrong.
10. Do you have a favorite band/song?
“The Passion” by Hillsong Worship. It’s shares the heart of the gospel.
11. What is the one thing or place you would like to see come to the Owasso/Collinsville area?
A recreation center.
12. What is your favorite Owasso/Collinsville memory?
Watching the Owasso football team win the state championship in 2017.
13. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Jesus, my family and blackberry cobbler.
14. Tell us about your family.
My wife Kellie and I have been married for 23 years. She is the school nurse for Mills and Stone Canyon elementary schools. We have three kids – Addison, 17, who will be a senior this year, Andrew, 14, who will be a freshman, and Austen, 8, who will be a third-grader at Stone Canyon.
15. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Act justly, love mercy and walk humbly with your God.