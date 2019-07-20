What do you do at Moore
Reflections?
A wide variety. To summarize, I help people preserve their memories. From digitizing photos and videos, to design albums, organization, photo restoration, preservation and consulting. I also design albums and love to incorporate stories along with the photos.
What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not there?
Being with my family and friends. I am very social and love my family.
What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
There are so many things, but I’ve always wanted to visit the countryside of Italy and Greece.
What is one of your favorite movie quotes?
While I love a variety of movies, I don’t have a favorite movie quote.
If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be and who would play you?
Most likely a drama with a little comedy. Way back when, it would have been Jacklyn Smith, but Sandra Bullock would be great!
If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?
I can’t image trading lives with anyone. I like it just the way it is now.
If you had a warning label, what would yours say?
My friends and family may have a few responses to this one. “WARNING! She doesn’t always turn down the volume on her voice.”
If you could travel anywhere for a vacation where would it be?
Bermuda is No. 1 on this list, as that is where my stepson and family live.
What do you like best about
Owasso/Collinsville?
The community.
What is the one thing or place you would like to see come to the Owasso/Collinsville area?
A great swimming/recreational facility like what Broken Arrow has. We’re large enough now that we should have a great indoor/outdoor pool for families and adults to go to just for fun.
What is your favorite Owasso/
Collinsville memory?
Being on my dad and stepmom’s land during the Horton family reunions It was a full weekend of activities with the cousins and watching for shooting stars.
If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?
Unlimited free airfare so we could see our Bermuda family at any time.
Tell us about your family.
Have been married for over 25 years with one son and stepson. My stepson is married with two boys. I have two sisters and my mother and stepmother all reside in the Tulsa area. Then I have a variety of aunts and a slew of cousins.
Do you have a favorite summer
activity?
That’s a tough one. Lounging in a pool, cooling off.
What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Be respectful and courteous to others.