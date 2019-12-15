1. What do you do at Goodson Family Chiropractic Center?
I’m the owner and the Chiropractor at the clinic.
2. What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
I was treating a toddler for ear infections who called me “Dr. SunSun.” One night, he woke up with ear pain and through his tears begged to see me. I love when the little ones get excited to see me!
3. What do you do for fun outside
of work?
Reading is the most common. I love to go and listen to live music, and I also rock climb.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Scuba diving.
5. What’s your favorite YouTube channel and why?
It’s a toss-up of “Lucas the Spider” and “Storyline Online.” Lucas is so cute, and I really enjoy bedtime routine with my kids and watching “Storyline.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Greece.
7. Tell us about your family.
It’s just me, my three kids, three dogs, a cat and a fish. Two boys and a girl, ages 13, 10 and 8. Also I help care for my mother who is 81, and my mother-in-law helps me with the kids a lot.
8. What’s one show you’re binging right now?
Just binged “The Mandalorian” to get caught up!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Not much ruffles my feathers. I have been described many times as someone who is laid back and goes with the flow.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
The community and how we abundantly support each other! I am also really loving the Redbud District and all the new things happening in that area.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
That I needed to go to Chiropractic college. Not only did I meet my late husband and start my family there, but it has given me the career that I absolutely adore. It’s not work when you love what you do!
12. What’s your favorite meal?
I love food! But the smell of chicken stock on the stove instantly makes me feel better all the way to my soul. Our family calls it the magic soup.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can drive a car around a race track pretty good. And I’m a pretty good dancer.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Coffee, books and music.
15. What would you do for a Klondike Bar?
Just about anything! I’m kinda a daredevil and rarely turn down a dare. I’d probably do it just to prove that I can.