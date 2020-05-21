By Michael Smith • Tulsa World
For decades, movie studios didn’t see Memorial Day weekend as a prime spot to open their biggest films, figuring people were going outdoors and that families with kids finally out of school were starting vacations.
Then came 1977 and the release of “Star Wars.”
With that megahit, Hollywood learned that (A) not everybody goes to the lake or the pool for the holiday, and (B) for the right movie, others would prefer a theater to the water.
For decades since, Memorial Day weekend has proven to be a launching pad for many blockbusters and sequel successes.
Then came superheroes in this century who proved that as early as the first week in May could be a hot spot to release a hit because even college students cramming for finals will make time for “The Avengers.”
This Friday was supposed to be when the ninth film in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise would rev up the box office for this summer.
But not even Vin Diesel and hot cars can compete with COVID-19.
Take a look back at some of the best Memorial Day weekend lineups over the years, and a few of the worst, too. Some of the best were made even better by the other May movies that the holiday allowed you to catch up on.
MEMORIAL DAY HITS
1. “Star Wars”/“The Empire Strikes Back”/“Return of the Jedi” in 1977/1980/1983
Before there was “May the Fourth,” Memorial Day was the main holiday for “Star Wars” fans as the first three movies in the Skywalker saga debuted on the four-day weekends. Lines went out the doors for many single-screen and twin theaters.
2. “Rocky III” (Memorial Day 1982)
“Rocky II” was, well, it was OK. But this third edition, with Rocky battling Mr. T as Clubber Lang, was a fun return to form and a huge hit with audiences.
May catch-up movies: In an action-packed month, if “Rocky III” was sold out, a person could choose between “Conan the Barbarian” (Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first leading role) or “The Road Warrior” (Mel Gibson’s “Mad Max” sequel). For families, May offered “Annie.”
3. “Alien” (Memorial Day 1979)
The way that this science-fiction classic exploded at the box office was almost as dramatic as the way that the creature exploded from John Hurt’s stomach. Consider this: “Alien” opened in just 91 theaters, and it won the box-office weekend.
May catch-up movies: The market also had a Peter Sellers comedy, “The Prisoner of Zenda,” and a Harrison Ford romantic drama, “Hanover Street,” but people were talking about just one movie.
4. James Bond, Rambo and Richard Pryor (Memorial Day 1985)
What this year’s holiday weekend lacked in quality, it made up for in quantity. Studios packed theaters with the debuts of “Rambo: First Blood Part II” (a massive hit), “A View to a Kill” (mediocre 007 in Roger Moore’s last turn in the James Bond role) and “Brewster’s Millions” (an average Richard Pryor comedy).
May catch-up movies: If you wanted more action, there was Chuck Norris in “Code of Silence” and Anthony Edwards in “Gotcha!”
5. “Backdraft” and “Thelma & Louise” (Memorial Day 1991)
A packed holiday with Ron Howard’s fiery “Backdraft” for the action crowd, Oscar winner “Thelma & Louise,” bad Bruce Willis in “Hudson Hawk” and two rom-coms opening: “Only the Lonely” and “Drop Dead Fred.”
May catch-up movies: Steven Seagal in “Out for Justice” and the Madonna documentary “Truth or Dare.”
6. “Aladdin” and “Booksmart” (Memorial Day 2019)
Disney had another live-action hit from one of its animated classics that families loved. For the teen crowd in search of a raunchy comedy, they found a great one in “Booksmart.”
May catch-up movies: There was also “John Wick 3,” “Detective Pikachu” and “Long Shot.” Oh, there was also a little April holdover called “Avengers: Endgame.”
7. “Notting Hill” (Memorial Day 1999)
The biggest surprise of this holiday weekend was that the first return to the “Star Wars” universe in 16 years, “The Phantom Menace,” had decided to come out the week before, and it still owned the box office. But the best surprise: “Notting Hill,” one of Julia Roberts’ best rom-coms.
May catch-up movies: Beyond “The Phantom Menace,” also in theaters that weekend was a fun adventure in “The Mummy” and great teen comedy with Reese Witherspoon in “Election.”
8. “Madagascar” and “The Longest Yard” (Memorial Day 2005)
Consider how packed the theaters were this weekend: Adam Sandler’s “The Longest Yard” made $58 million and finished No. 3 behind No. 2 “Madagascar” at $61 million and No. 1 “Revenge of the Sith,” the “Star Wars” entry that had been released a week earlier and made $70 million.
May catch-up movies: Sold-out shows had people checking out “Monster-in-Law,” “Crash” or “Kingdom of Heaven.”
9. “Bruce Almighty” and “The In-Laws” (Memorial Day 2003)
Jim Carrey as Bruce, Morgan Freeman as God and all the laughs. “The In-Laws” was an inferior but amusing remake, but it wasn’t the second choice of moviegoers on this very busy holiday.
May catch-up movies: Already in theaters before this holiday weekend were box-office smashes “X2: X-Men United,” “Daddy Day Care” and “The Matrix Reloaded.”
10. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (Memorial Day 1984)
The sequel to “Raiders of the Lost Ark” wasn’t as good as the first film, but even the hint that it might be had people lining up for days. Those who did can always say that they saw the first wide-opening blockbuster that had the new rating of PG-13 for increased violence.
May catch-up movies: Not getting in to see Indy might have meant settling for excellent consolation prizes like “The Natural” or “Sixteen Candles.”
MEMORIAL DAY BUSTS
1. 1988: “Crocodile Dundee II” and “Rambo III”
2. 1986: “Cobra” and “Poltergeist II: The Other Side”
3. 2016: “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
4. 1995: “Casper” and “Johnny Mnemonic”
5: 2015: “Tomorrowland” and “Poltergeist” remake
6. 2008: “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”
7. 1994: “Beverly Hills Cop 3” and “The Flintstones”
8. 1990: “Back to the Future Part III” and “Fire Birds”
9. 2009: “Terminator Salvation” and “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian”
10. 2000: “Mission: Impossible II” and “Shanghai Noon”