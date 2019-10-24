Game information
Memphis at Tulsa 6 p.m. Saturday, H.A. Chapman Stadium
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Records: Tulsa 2-5, 0-3 AAC; Memphis 6-1, 2-1
Last meeting: Memphis defeated Tulsa 47-21 last season in Memphis, Tenn.
All-time series: Memphis leads 18-11.
James Aydelott’s forecast: Clouds clearing. Kickoff: 59°.
First down | Top storyline
TU homecoming
After an embarrassing loss to Navy in its last home game two weeks ago, the Golden Hurricane returns to Chapman Stadium for its homecoming matchup against Memphis. Coincidence or not, TU has had success in homecoming games recently, riding a three-game winning streak with a 27-point average margin of victory.
Second down | Key matchup
TU defensive front vs. Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell
Star running backs have gotten the best of TU’s defensive front this season, and Memphis has the best one in the AAC. Gainwell was just awarded AAC Offensive Player of the Week after becoming the first player since 1997 to tally 100 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards in a game. He was also recently named a second-team midseason All-American by the Associated Press after averaging a conference-best 121 rushing yards a game.
Third down | Player to watch
QB Zach Smith
Last Saturday just wasn’t Smith’s day, as he turned the ball over five times in a loss against Cincinnati. Before back-to-back lackluster games against Navy and the Bearcats, Smith had shown improvement every week and surpassed 300 passing yards in two consecutive games. Smith will have to perform like he was pre-Navy to give TU a chance to upset Memphis.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
More misery for the Hurricane
From Bill Haisten: As a TU graduate assistant in 2007 and 2008, Mike Norvell helped coach outstanding Golden Hurricane offenses. Now, Norvell is the head coach of a Memphis team that has impressive weaponry and is on the brink of being ranked in the Top 25. Against Tulane, Tigers redshirt freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell totaled 203 receiving yards and 104 rushing yards. He became the first major-college player in 22 years to get as many as 200 receiving yards and as many as 100 rushing yards in a game. The Tulsa trip is dangerous for Memphis, which next week hosts unbeaten SMU. If the Tigers focus on the task at hand, and avoid the look-ahead at SMU, they’ll prevail 41-24.