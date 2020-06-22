Most Popular
-
Watch Now: See President Trump and Vice President Pence's full remarks in Tulsa
-
Woman dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound in downtown Tulsa on Friday night
-
43 years ago, the murders of three Girl Scouts in Oklahoma stunned the nation, created shockwaves still being felt
-
Tulsa World editorial: This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally
-
I'm a Tulsa emergency physician and conservative, and the Trump rally is a terrible idea
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.