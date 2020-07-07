WILD ART

Bicyclists ride wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 on the River Parks trail near the 2900 block of Riverside Drive on Monday. Highs Monday were in the low 90s, but the heat index made it feel closer to 100 degrees. The forecast is for highs in the mid-90s for the rest of the week and nearing 100 on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

