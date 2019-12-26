The best in cinema for 2019 included a return to form by master filmmakers, a masterpiece from South Korea, a remarkable Marvel conclusion and dramas about families in all shapes and sizes.
Great storytelling found interesting characters in a newsroom, in the mind of Joaquin Phoenix and on a stage with Mister Rogers.
I saw many movies this past year, and from those screenings I’ve also included a list of movies that fell just outside of my top 10, as well as some of the biggest disappointments.
1. ‘Bombshell’
Movies based on true stories aren’t usually this important, this informative and this entertaining at the same time. But the story of the women of Fox News ending the career of Roger Ailes, and the toxic workplace sexism, is all that and more — and so are the stunner performances of Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie.
2. ‘The Irishman’
Director Martin Scorsese takes everything he’s learned from his previous mob movies and makes a mature masterpiece: slick like “Goodfellas” but more serious, smoldering like “Casino” but more entertaining and superior to “The Departed,” which won him his Oscars.
3. ‘Avengers: Endgame’
You bet it’s great cinema: This Marvel masterpiece is epic, emotionally exhilarating and everything you want out of a 22nd movie that is intended to be a perfect conclusion to the first 21 adventures. Such an achievement should have been impossible, but instead, it’s a reminder why we keep putting our faith, and our dollars, in Marvel.
4. ‘Parasite’
Class warfare meets social satire in the most brilliant, violent and amusing of ways in Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s astounding film. As two families meet and their haves-and-have nots lifestyles clash, there are surprises galore and moments that are beautiful, tragic, romantic and cringe-worthy. An unforgettable experience.
5. ‘Joker’
“Joker” is not a superhero movie. This origins story is an angry movie for what its filmmaker is telling us is an angry world, and it makes some valid points about society turning its back on people in need. These points are hammered home by the enigmatic Joaquin Phoenix in the year’s most astounding performance — as a man who exists in his own world, and that world is a descent into madness.
6. ‘Marriage Story’
The movie is rare and raw, presenting moments, emotions and images that anyone who has experienced divorce will recognize. But it also finds a dark humor, and what it does better than perhaps any film on the subject is to show how something awful can become a fresh start and, ultimately, something that’s healthier for everyone involved.
7. ‘Waves’
There are family dramas, and then there is this intense film that understands the depth of emotions that parents and children can experience. To see a successful family devastated when something terrible happens is to witness what happens too often due to young people’s mistakes that can alter a future in an instant.
8. ‘Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood’
Even imperfect Quentin Tarantino can be something close to perfect. His world-rebuilding of 1969 Los Angeles is an authentic blast-from-the-past sensory experience of the end of an era of the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” and Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have rarely been better.
9. ‘Gloria Bell’
Julianne Moore is transcendent in what may be the year’s truest definition of a character study. It explores this woman’s personality, and her life, rather than some complex plot, and this divorcee who loves to disco dance is fabulous. Perfect for all women and men “of a certain age,” and you know who you are, who will recognize her world.
10. ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’
One of the most thoughtful and heart-wrenching movies this year is about forgiveness and the humanity of one good man, Fred Rogers. Rather than an overly sentimental biopic, the script co-written by Tulsa’s Micah Fitzerman-Blue finds an ingenious way to show how anyone can make their world a better place. Of course, it also features one of those Tom Hanks performances that will go on the lifetime highlight reel.
The second 10 for 2019
11. “Long Shot”
12. “Toy Story 4”
13. “Booksmart”
14. “Us”
15. “Hustlers”
16. “The Farewell”
17. “Honey Boy”
18. “The Report”
19. “The Two Popes”
20. “Five Feet Apart”
CINEMATIC LETDOWN: The most disappointing movies of 2019 1. ‘Uncut Gems’
It’s not the first time that Adam Sandler has topped this list by making the most annoying movie of the year, and it probably won’t be the last. But this time, he was working with talented filmmakers, and it wasn’t all his fault that this crime drama was so repellent. But a lot of it was.
2. ‘Knives Out’
This movie should have been great fun, and people keep telling me they really enjoyed this all-star murder mystery, but the dullard characters bored me to death.
3. ‘Judy’
I saw “Chicago,” so I knew that Renee Zellweger could sing, dance and entertain like Judy Garland. She’s special here when doing those things, but the rest of the movie is nap-worthy.
4. ‘Jojo Rabbit’
An odd movie — a German boy during World War II whose imaginary friend is a spoiled-brat version of his hero, Adolf Hitler — that ends up being too simplistic and dependent on a gimmick that grows tiresome.
5. ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’
I like Tom Holland as Spider-Man but not his movies: They’re lacking in fun and imagination, they have goofy villains, and they’ve taken science away from this smart teen.
6. ‘The Hustle’
Just thinking of the 1980s comedy “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” puts a giant smile on my face. Just thinking of this rotten remake makes me feel bad for this feminine twist on the tale.
7. ‘Glass’
We got great M. Night Shyamalan with James McAvoy in “Split.” We got mediocrity when he combined that movie with his “Unbreakable” to make this stylish, over-the-top mess.
8. ‘Lego Movie 2’
Before there was “Star Wars” movie fatigue, there was “Lego Movie” fatigue (three in the past three years — this meh sequel and two spinoffs). Build no more, please.
9. ‘Ready or Not’
The word on the street was this was a very good black-comedy horror movie. But it’s not funny, and it’s not scary, so I would avoid that street.
10. ‘Midsommar’
Horror film auteur Ari Aster (“Hereditary”) returned and delivered what I saw as his second straight miss: a bore with its meandering style, overlong run-time, lack of focus and insistence in graphically depicting grotesque violence.