Owassons M.J. Milton and Jalen Montonati have a leg up on most fifth graders.
Both basketball youngsters have a national title to their credit.
Milton, the younger brother of former Ram standouts Shake and Terryn Milton, and Montonati, the son of OHS head coach and former Oklahoma State Cowboy Brian Montonati, were part of the Oklahoma Run PWP team that claimed the Fifth Grade MAYB National Championship over the weekend in Wichita, Kansas.
The team, comprised of top players around the Tulsa area, won all eight of its games – capped off with the title tilt on Sunday – and emerged victorious from the 58-team field.
Oklahoma Run PWP has played together for the past three seasons. Earlier this year, they won the MAYB Summer Kickoff Tournament, which was also held in Wichita. The team has traveled to compete in places such as Atlanta, Kansas City and Omaha.