Box scores

Braves 3, Cardnals 0

St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg.

Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125

Edman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375

Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500

Molina c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250

Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250

DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286

Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167

Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

JMartínez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500

Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Totals 33 0 6 0 0 11

Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg.

Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .500

Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .125

Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286

Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .125

Markakis lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200

Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

McCann c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .400

Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286

Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Duvall ph-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000

Totals 31 3 8 3 1 10

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 6 0

Atlanta 100 000 20x—3 8 1

E—Albies (1). LOB—St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5. 2B—Acuña Jr. (2). HR—Duvall (1), off Flaherty. RBIs—Donaldson (2), Duvall 2 (2). CS—Markakis (1). Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 2 (Bader, Wong); Atlanta 1 (Albies). RISP—St. Louis 0 for 3; Atlanta 1 for 5. Runners moved up—Freeman. GIDP—Wong. DP—St. Louis 1 (Wong, Molina, Edman, Molina); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

St. Louis IP H R ER W K ERA

Flaherty, L, 0-1 7 8 3 3 1 8 3.86

Webb 1 0 0 0 0 2 6.75

Atlanta IP H R ER W K ERA

Foltynwicz, W, 1-0 7 3 0 0 0 7 0.00

Fried, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.00

Melancon, S, 1-2 1 2 0 0 0 2 18.00

WP—Flaherty(2).

Umpires—Home, Alan Porter; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Tom Hallion; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, Ed Hickox.

T—2:46. A—42,911 (41,149).

Astros 6, Rays 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg.

Meadows rf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .200

Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .375

Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000

YDíaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .375

Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .143

d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Wendle 3b-ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .333

Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Adames ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Sogard ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000

Totals 30 2 5 2 3 10

Houston AB R H BI W K Avg.

Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Altuve 2b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .200

Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500

Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Bregman 3b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .500

Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250

Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500

Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250

RChirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333

Reddick rf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000

Totals 33 6 9 4 5 10

Tampa Bay 000 000 020—2 5 1

Houston 000 040 20x—6 9 0

E—Lowe (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 4, Houston 8. 2B—Meadows (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1), Gurriel (1). HR—Altuve (1), off Glasnow. RBIs—Sogard (1), Meadows (1), Altuve 2 (2), Alvarez (1), Gurriel (1). SB—Springer (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1). Runners left in scoring position—Tampa Bay 1 (Choi); Houston 5 (R.Chirinos, Alvarez, Correa 2). RISP—Tampa Bay 2 for 3; Houston 3 for 9. Runners moved up—Kiermaier. GIDP—Pham, Reddick. DP—Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Choi); Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K ERA

Glasnow, L, 0-1 4⅓ 4 2 2 3 5 4.15

McKay ⅓ 2 2 0 0 1 0.00

Roe 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 1 0.00

Drake 1 2 2 2 1 2 18.00

Poche 1 1 0 0 0 1 0.00

Houston IP H R ER W K ERA

Verlander, W, 1-0 7 1 0 0 3 8 0.00

Pressly ⅔ 4 2 2 0 0 27.00

Harris, H, 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Roe 2-2, Harris 2-0.

Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, James Hoye; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Jerry Meals.

T—3:24. A—43,360 (41,168).

Yankees 10, TWINS 4

Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg

Garver c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Polanco ss 3 1 2 2 2 0 .667

Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 2 2 .333

Rosario rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Sanó 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250

Kepler cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000

Gonzalez lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .500

Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333

Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Totals 34 4 7 4 6 13

New York AB R H BI W K Avg

LeMahieu 1b 5 2 3 4 0 2 .600

Judge rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .333

Gardner cf 4 2 1 1 0 2 .250

Encarnación dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .400

Stanton lf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .000

Maybin pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .000

Torres 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .333

Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000

Gregorius ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000

Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Totals 32 10 8 8 8 12

Minnesota 101 011 000 — 4 7 1

New York 003 022 30x — 10 8 1

E‑Cron (1), LeMahieu (1). LOB‑Minnesota 9, New York 7. 2B‑Gonzalez (1), Arraez (1), Encarnación 2 (2), Torres (1), LeMahieu (1). HR‑Polanco (1), off Paxton; Cruz (1), off Paxton; Sanó (1), off Kahnle; LeMahieu (1), off Stashak; Gardner (1), off Stashak. RBIs‑Polanco 2 (2), Cruz (1), Sanó (1), Encarnación (1), Torres 2 (2), LeMahieu 4 (4), Gardner (1). SB‑Polanco (1), Maybin 2 (2), Torres (1) RISP‑Minnesota 1 for 9; New York 3 for 13 GIDP‑Arraez DP‑New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, LeMahieu)

Minnesota IP H R ER W K ERA

Berríos 4 4 3 1 3 6 2.25

Littell, L, 0-1 0 0 2 2 1 0 Inf

Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 3 0.00

Stashak 1 2 2 2 0 0 18.00

Gibson 1 1 3 3 3 1 27.00

Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.00

New York IP H R ER W K ERA

Paxton 4⅔ 5 3 3 1 8 5.79

Ottavino 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00

Kahnle, W, 1-0 ⅔ 1 1 1 1 1 13.50

Green, H, 1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Britton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.00

Happ 1 1 0 0 1 2 0.00

Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.00

Ottavino pitched to 1 batters in the 5th HBP‑Littell (Gardner). WP‑Littell. PB—Sánchez (1) &end_del_para

T‑4:15. A‑49,233 (47,309)

Late Thursday

Dodgers 6, Nationals 0

Washington AB R H BI W K Avg.

TTurner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000

Soto lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250

Kendrick 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200

Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167

Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Totals 28 0 2 0 3 13

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg.

Pollock lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .000

Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Freese 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Pederson ph-rf 1 2 1 1 1 0 1.000

JTurner 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .200

Bellingr cf-1b-cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .000

CTaylor rf-cf-lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .500

Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 2 3 1 0 .667

Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250

Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Lux ph-2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000

Totals 32 6 7 5 7 12

Washington 000 000 000—0 2 2

Los Angeles 100 010 22x—6 7 0

E—Kendrick 2 (2). LOB—Washington 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B—T.Turner (1). HR—Lux (1), off Strickland; Pederson (1), off Strickland. RBIs—Muncy 3 (3), Lux (1), Pederson (1). SB—J.Turner (1), Muncy (1). Runners left in scoring position—Washington 3 (Cabrera, Soto); Los Angeles 5 (Seager 2, Pollock). RISP—Washington 0 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 8. Runners moved up—Soto, Eaton. LIDP—Cabrera. DP—Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Freese, J.Turner).

Washington IP H R ER W K ERA

Corbin, L, 0-1 6 3 2 1 5 9 1.50

Rainey ⅓ 1 2 2 1 1 54.00

Rodney ⅔ 1 0 0 1 1 0.00

Strickland 1 2 2 2 0 1 18.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K ERA

Buehler, W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 3 8 0.00

Kolarek, H, 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Maeda, H, 1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 0.00

Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Rodney 2-2. PB—Gomes (1).

Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Alfonso Marquez.

T—3:23. A—53,095 (56,000).

