Box scores
Braves 3, Cardnals 0
St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg.
Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Edman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375
Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Molina c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167
Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
JMartínez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Totals 33 0 6 0 0 11
Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg.
Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .500
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .125
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .125
Markakis lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
McCann c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .400
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Duvall ph-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000
Totals 31 3 8 3 1 10
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 6 0
Atlanta 100 000 20x—3 8 1
E—Albies (1). LOB—St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5. 2B—Acuña Jr. (2). HR—Duvall (1), off Flaherty. RBIs—Donaldson (2), Duvall 2 (2). CS—Markakis (1). Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 2 (Bader, Wong); Atlanta 1 (Albies). RISP—St. Louis 0 for 3; Atlanta 1 for 5. Runners moved up—Freeman. GIDP—Wong. DP—St. Louis 1 (Wong, Molina, Edman, Molina); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
St. Louis IP H R ER W K ERA
Flaherty, L, 0-1 7 8 3 3 1 8 3.86
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 2 6.75
Atlanta IP H R ER W K ERA
Foltynwicz, W, 1-0 7 3 0 0 0 7 0.00
Fried, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.00
Melancon, S, 1-2 1 2 0 0 0 2 18.00
WP—Flaherty(2).
Umpires—Home, Alan Porter; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Tom Hallion; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, Ed Hickox.
T—2:46. A—42,911 (41,149).
Astros 6, Rays 2
Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg.
Meadows rf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .200
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .375
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
YDíaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .375
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .143
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wendle 3b-ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .333
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sogard ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000
Totals 30 2 5 2 3 10
Houston AB R H BI W K Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .200
Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Bregman 3b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .500
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
RChirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333
Reddick rf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Totals 33 6 9 4 5 10
Tampa Bay 000 000 020—2 5 1
Houston 000 040 20x—6 9 0
E—Lowe (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 4, Houston 8. 2B—Meadows (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1), Gurriel (1). HR—Altuve (1), off Glasnow. RBIs—Sogard (1), Meadows (1), Altuve 2 (2), Alvarez (1), Gurriel (1). SB—Springer (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1). Runners left in scoring position—Tampa Bay 1 (Choi); Houston 5 (R.Chirinos, Alvarez, Correa 2). RISP—Tampa Bay 2 for 3; Houston 3 for 9. Runners moved up—Kiermaier. GIDP—Pham, Reddick. DP—Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Choi); Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K ERA
Glasnow, L, 0-1 4⅓ 4 2 2 3 5 4.15
McKay ⅓ 2 2 0 0 1 0.00
Roe 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 1 0.00
Drake 1 2 2 2 1 2 18.00
Poche 1 1 0 0 0 1 0.00
Houston IP H R ER W K ERA
Verlander, W, 1-0 7 1 0 0 3 8 0.00
Pressly ⅔ 4 2 2 0 0 27.00
Harris, H, 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Roe 2-2, Harris 2-0.
Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, James Hoye; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Jerry Meals.
T—3:24. A—43,360 (41,168).
Yankees 10, TWINS 4
Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg
Garver c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Polanco ss 3 1 2 2 2 0 .667
Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 2 2 .333
Rosario rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Sanó 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Kepler cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000
Gonzalez lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .500
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 34 4 7 4 6 13
New York AB R H BI W K Avg
LeMahieu 1b 5 2 3 4 0 2 .600
Judge rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .333
Gardner cf 4 2 1 1 0 2 .250
Encarnación dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .400
Stanton lf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .000
Maybin pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Torres 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .333
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Gregorius ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 10 8 8 8 12
Minnesota 101 011 000 — 4 7 1
New York 003 022 30x — 10 8 1
E‑Cron (1), LeMahieu (1). LOB‑Minnesota 9, New York 7. 2B‑Gonzalez (1), Arraez (1), Encarnación 2 (2), Torres (1), LeMahieu (1). HR‑Polanco (1), off Paxton; Cruz (1), off Paxton; Sanó (1), off Kahnle; LeMahieu (1), off Stashak; Gardner (1), off Stashak. RBIs‑Polanco 2 (2), Cruz (1), Sanó (1), Encarnación (1), Torres 2 (2), LeMahieu 4 (4), Gardner (1). SB‑Polanco (1), Maybin 2 (2), Torres (1) RISP‑Minnesota 1 for 9; New York 3 for 13 GIDP‑Arraez DP‑New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, LeMahieu)
Minnesota IP H R ER W K ERA
Berríos 4 4 3 1 3 6 2.25
Littell, L, 0-1 0 0 2 2 1 0 Inf
Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 3 0.00
Stashak 1 2 2 2 0 0 18.00
Gibson 1 1 3 3 3 1 27.00
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
New York IP H R ER W K ERA
Paxton 4⅔ 5 3 3 1 8 5.79
Ottavino 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Kahnle, W, 1-0 ⅔ 1 1 1 1 1 13.50
Green, H, 1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Britton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.00
Happ 1 1 0 0 1 2 0.00
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.00
Ottavino pitched to 1 batters in the 5th HBP‑Littell (Gardner). WP‑Littell. PB—Sánchez (1) &end_del_para
T‑4:15. A‑49,233 (47,309)
Late Thursday
Dodgers 6, Nationals 0
Washington AB R H BI W K Avg.
TTurner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Soto lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Kendrick 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Totals 28 0 2 0 3 13
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg.
Pollock lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .000
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Freese 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Pederson ph-rf 1 2 1 1 1 0 1.000
JTurner 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .200
Bellingr cf-1b-cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .000
CTaylor rf-cf-lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .500
Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 2 3 1 0 .667
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Lux ph-2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000
Totals 32 6 7 5 7 12
Washington 000 000 000—0 2 2
Los Angeles 100 010 22x—6 7 0
E—Kendrick 2 (2). LOB—Washington 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B—T.Turner (1). HR—Lux (1), off Strickland; Pederson (1), off Strickland. RBIs—Muncy 3 (3), Lux (1), Pederson (1). SB—J.Turner (1), Muncy (1). Runners left in scoring position—Washington 3 (Cabrera, Soto); Los Angeles 5 (Seager 2, Pollock). RISP—Washington 0 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 8. Runners moved up—Soto, Eaton. LIDP—Cabrera. DP—Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Freese, J.Turner).
Washington IP H R ER W K ERA
Corbin, L, 0-1 6 3 2 1 5 9 1.50
Rainey ⅓ 1 2 2 1 1 54.00
Rodney ⅔ 1 0 0 1 1 0.00
Strickland 1 2 2 2 0 1 18.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K ERA
Buehler, W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 3 8 0.00
Kolarek, H, 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Maeda, H, 1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Rodney 2-2. PB—Gomes (1).
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Alfonso Marquez.
T—3:23. A—53,095 (56,000).