rays 4, Astros 1

Houston AB R H BI W K Avg

Springer cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .118

Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125

Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .313

Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .385

Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .375

Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .333

Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000

A.Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

R.Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .222

Totals 31 1 6 1 2 8

Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg

Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .158

Pham dh 5 1 3 1 0 0 .429

Choi 1b 2 1 1 0 3 1 .154

García rf 5 1 4 0 0 1 .353

Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .211

Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .600

d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .118

Wendle 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .286

Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .158

Adames ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .357

Totals 36 4 13 4 4 11

Houston 000 000 010 — 1 6 0

Tampa Bay 300 100 00x — 4 13 0

LOB‑Houston 5, Tampa Bay 13. 2B‑Alvarez (3), Wendle (1), Lowe (1). HR‑R.Chirinos (1), off Poche; Pham (2), off Verlander; Adames (2), off Verlander. RBIs‑R.Chirinos (1), Pham (3), d’Arnaud (2), Wendle (1), Adames (2) RISP‑Houston 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 2 for 13 LIDP‑Brantley. GIDP‑Wendle DP‑Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel); Tampa Bay 1 (Choi)

Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA

Verlandr, L 1-1 3⅔ 7 4 4 3 5 84 3.38

James ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00

Urquidy 1⅔ 3 0 0 1 3 47 0.00

Pressly ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 7 18.00

Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

Harris 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA

Castillo 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 3 29 0.00

Yrbrough, W 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 0 22 0.00

Anderson, H 1 2⅓ 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.08

Poche 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.25

Pagán, H 1 ⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 20 0.00

Snell, S 1-1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.25

HBP‑Urquidy (d’Arnaud). WP‑Anderson. T‑3:49. A‑32,178 (25,025)

Late Monday

Yankees 5, Twins 1

New York AB R H BI W K Avg

LeMahieu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286

Judge rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250

Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308

Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167

Maybin lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .333

Torres 2b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .417

Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .125

Gregorius ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .400

Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250

Totals 35 5 10 5 1 9 —

Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg

Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .273

Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200

Rosario rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .308

Garver c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167

Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .455

Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083

Gonzalez 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273

Cave lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Cron ph-1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .200

Totals 35 1 9 1 4 8 —

New York 011 000 102 — 5 10 0

Minnesota 000 000 010 — 1 9 1

E‑Garver (1). LOB‑New York 5, Minnesota 11. 2B‑Urshela (1), Torres 2 (3), Rosario (1), Arraez (4). HR‑Torres (1), off Odorizzi; Maybin (1), off Romo; Rosario (1), off Britton. RBIs‑Torres (4), Gardner (3), Gregorius 2 (6), Maybin (1), Rosario (1). SB‑Torres (2) RISP‑New York 3 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 12 GIDP‑Torres, Urshela, Cruz DP‑New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez, Gonzalez; Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez)

New York IP H R ER W K P ERA

Severino 4 4 0 0 2 4 83 0.00

Kahnle 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.86

Ottavino 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0.00

Green, W 1-0 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 1 29 0.00

Britton, H 2 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.86

Chapmn, S 1-1 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 3 26 0.00

Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA

Odorizzi, L 0-1 5 5 2 2 0 5 82 3.60

Rogers 2 2 1 1 0 2 26 4.50

Romo 1⅓ 2 2 2 1 0 32 9.00

May ⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00

Ottavino pitched to 1 batters in the 5th. WP‑Britton, Odorizzi.

T‑4:02. A‑41,121 (38,649)

