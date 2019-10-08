rays 4, Astros 1
Houston AB R H BI W K Avg
Springer cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .118
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .313
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .385
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .375
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
A.Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
R.Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg
Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .158
Pham dh 5 1 3 1 0 0 .429
Choi 1b 2 1 1 0 3 1 .154
García rf 5 1 4 0 0 1 .353
Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .211
Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .600
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .118
Wendle 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .286
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .158
Adames ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .357
Totals 36 4 13 4 4 11
Houston 000 000 010 — 1 6 0
Tampa Bay 300 100 00x — 4 13 0
LOB‑Houston 5, Tampa Bay 13. 2B‑Alvarez (3), Wendle (1), Lowe (1). HR‑R.Chirinos (1), off Poche; Pham (2), off Verlander; Adames (2), off Verlander. RBIs‑R.Chirinos (1), Pham (3), d’Arnaud (2), Wendle (1), Adames (2) RISP‑Houston 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 2 for 13 LIDP‑Brantley. GIDP‑Wendle DP‑Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel); Tampa Bay 1 (Choi)
Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA
Verlandr, L 1-1 3⅔ 7 4 4 3 5 84 3.38
James ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Urquidy 1⅔ 3 0 0 1 3 47 0.00
Pressly ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 7 18.00
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Harris 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA
Castillo 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 3 29 0.00
Yrbrough, W 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 0 22 0.00
Anderson, H 1 2⅓ 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.08
Poche 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.25
Pagán, H 1 ⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 20 0.00
Snell, S 1-1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.25
HBP‑Urquidy (d’Arnaud). WP‑Anderson. T‑3:49. A‑32,178 (25,025)
Late Monday
Yankees 5, Twins 1
New York AB R H BI W K Avg
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250
Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Maybin lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .333
Torres 2b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .417
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .125
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .400
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Totals 35 5 10 5 1 9 —
Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg
Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Rosario rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .308
Garver c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .455
Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Gonzalez 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Cave lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Cron ph-1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Totals 35 1 9 1 4 8 —
New York 011 000 102 — 5 10 0
Minnesota 000 000 010 — 1 9 1
E‑Garver (1). LOB‑New York 5, Minnesota 11. 2B‑Urshela (1), Torres 2 (3), Rosario (1), Arraez (4). HR‑Torres (1), off Odorizzi; Maybin (1), off Romo; Rosario (1), off Britton. RBIs‑Torres (4), Gardner (3), Gregorius 2 (6), Maybin (1), Rosario (1). SB‑Torres (2) RISP‑New York 3 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 12 GIDP‑Torres, Urshela, Cruz DP‑New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez, Gonzalez; Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez)
New York IP H R ER W K P ERA
Severino 4 4 0 0 2 4 83 0.00
Kahnle 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.86
Ottavino 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0.00
Green, W 1-0 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 1 29 0.00
Britton, H 2 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.86
Chapmn, S 1-1 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 3 26 0.00
Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA
Odorizzi, L 0-1 5 5 2 2 0 5 82 3.60
Rogers 2 2 1 1 0 2 26 4.50
Romo 1⅓ 2 2 2 1 0 32 9.00
May ⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Ottavino pitched to 1 batters in the 5th. WP‑Britton, Odorizzi.
T‑4:02. A‑41,121 (38,649)