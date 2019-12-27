Better expiration date
Perhaps in future compact negotiations with the state, in noting how long the compacts will be effective, the several Indian tribes should insert the words “So long as the grass shall grow, so long as the rivers flow.”
Steve Pensoneau, Ponca City
The enemy withinA strong military helps protect freedom. However, it takes more than the mightiest military in the world to protect a nation’s freedom.
It also takes adherence to the nation’s traditions and laws by citizens and elected officials.
When those traditions and laws are trampled by business interests, greedy citizens, elected and appointed government officials, no F-35 and no Abraham tank will regain those freedoms.
Charles Kacmarcik, Tulsa
Counting blessings
Recently, I found three carrots had grown and my Christmas cactus is blooming. I then decorated the Christmas tree and mailed all the Christmas cards I could get my hands on.
At age 70 and retired, I have a grateful heart. I value my house, my family, my church, my activities and my plants and friends.
Anna Brown, Sapulpa