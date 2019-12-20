Ease up on Trump
Would it be asking too much if Editorial Cartoonist Bruce Plante could stop attacking President Trump and possibly focus on the three stooges: U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff?
Now there is some cartoon material that would be appreciated and not the attacks on the president. I’m pretty tired of it.
Surely, Plante could expand his consciousness to that degree, or maybe not!
Phyllis Waller,
Bartlesville
No commerical gaming
Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma tribes need to find a common ground.
We do not need commercial gaming operations in the state of Oklahoma.
Mike Sheehan, Collinsville.
Life’s perspective
When I consider the short duration of my 95 years on earth, swallowed up in the eternity that came before and the eternity that is yet to come, I know that without a God to make sense of my existence here, life would be intolerable without my faith in Jesus Christ and the resurrection that is sure to come.
Gordon Thompson, Grove.