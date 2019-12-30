The Oklahoma Department of Commerce seeks additional money for an economic development fund dedicated to attracting businesses and jobs to the state.
The department is requesting state legislators appropriate $14 million next year to the Quick Action Closing Fund — a pot of money Oklahoma’s governor can use to cover infrastructure and development costs for businesses relocating to the state.
The request comes after the Legislature appropriated more money for the fund this year than ever before.
At Gov. Kevin Stitt’s behest, legislators appropriated $14 million to the fund this year on top of a $5 million supplemental appropriation approved in March.
