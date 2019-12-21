Two final tickets were drawn as winners in the 2019 Shop Coweta campaign last week.
Ticket No. 0146545 came from Taco Bueno and is worth $1,000. Ticket No. 0634803 came from Walmart and is worth $500.
By press time Monday, neither ticket had been claimed at city hall. Winners had until 5 p.m. Dec. 23 to claim their prize.
This year’s Shop Coweta campaign distributed more than one million tickets to local shoppers.
Seven winning tickets were claimed from the first drawing and four were claimed from the second. Winners include Beverly Sue Moss of Tulsa, Edward Adney III, Aaron Moore, Kalen Ross, Myrtle McKittrick, Tiffany Serna, Gerald Johnson and Peggy Woods of Coweta, Thomas Holeman Jr. and an anonymous winner of Broken Arrow and Peggy Pruitt of Haskell.