More than 1,500 residents east of downtown Tulsa and in the 51st and Peoria Avenue area lost power Friday as severe weather passed through the city.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma spokesman Stan Whiteford said a feeder that comes out of a substation in the area of Yale Avenue and Archer Street is "locked out," or de-energized, causing an outage to more than 1,400 customers. Though he said workers haven't yet determined the exact cause of the outage, he believed it was related to a severe weather cell that hit the area.

A map shows the outage extends as far west as Utica Avenue and Archer Street and as far east as Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. The region encompasses homes as far north as King Street and Sheridan Road and as far south as Fifth Street and Yale Avenue.

Whiteford said another 175 or so customers east of the 51st Street and Peoria Avenue intersection lost power as a result of the weather.

Power is expected to be restored in the Peoria Avenue area by 10:30 p.m. Friday, while the cluster east of downtown is projected to have power again by 11 p.m.

