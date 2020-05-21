COVID-19 is having a devastating impact on the finances of many Oklahoma households, with 36.2% of online survey participants reporting they either missed last month’s rent or mortgage payment or they had little confidence in their ability to make next month’s payment.
Nearly half of Oklahomans surveyed — 47.6% — reported someone in their household had experienced a loss of income since March 13, and 8.7% of household adults reported that either sometimes or often they had not had enough food to eat within the last seven days.
These are just a few of the discouraging statistics revealed by a Household Pulse Survey conducted from May 7-12 by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau is better known for its efforts to obtain an accurate count of the U.S. population every 10 years, but it has now also begun using its extensive database and survey tools in an effort to measure the economic impact that COVID-19 is having on families.
While the statistics are sobering, they understate how bad the problem really is in some respects, experts say.
Joe Dorman, CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, pointed out that the Census Bureau survey was an online survey and many of the Oklahomans who struggle to feed their families don’t have internet access.
“About one-fifth of kids in Oklahoma are food insecure,” Dorman said, adding that the numbers are likely higher during the pandemic. “A significant number of the population who are considered in the poverty level aren’t able to respond to an internet survey, especially if they can’t go to the library. Generally, the library is the only access point they have for free internet access in some communities.”
The CARES Act passed by the federal government placed a 120-day moratorium on evictions of homeowners who participate in federally backed mortgage programs and renters who participate in certain covered housing programs.
The 36.2% housing insecurity rate the Census Bureau survey reported for Oklahoma was significantly higher than the 24.7% nationwide rate that was reported.
The Census Bureau survey revealed some other interesting statistics.
More than a third of the surveyed Oklahomans — 36.2% — reported they had delayed getting medical care within the previous four weeks because of COVID-19.
And 100% of adults in Oklahoma households with children in public or private schools reported that classes were being conducted under a distance learning format or had been changed in some other way by the pandemic.