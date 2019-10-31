Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 20S TO NEAR FREEZING WILL OCCUR. * WHERE...MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION. &&