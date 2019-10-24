The loneliness. The routine. The same view. The same sounds.
Just think of what it would be like for two men operating a lighthouse in the 1890s, on a remote island, desolate and cut off from the world.
A descent into madness doesn’t seem out of the question.
I can only imagine my two teen daughters being grounded to a single upstairs bedroom, with no social media access, for the next month.
It wouldn’t be pretty.
Much like in the new thriller “The Lighthouse,” it would be a test of wills, a back-and-forth of one ordering the other around, a bickering nightmare, a fight for survival and a fascinating psychological experiment.
With the movie, we have Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson to go mad with, and it’s an often fascinating psychological thriller from a true art house perspective.
It is captured not in living color, but in black-and-white.
This makes the imagery all the more stark, like a paint-peeling white lighthouse with a huge lantern at the top, as well as more haunting, as lights mix with shadows to heighten the experience.
That contrast makes the setting even more claustrophobic, like darkness is closing in.
Even a trip outside, to a rocky shoreline that would seem like the New England equivalent of wide-open spaces, feels like a tight fit for Pattinson’s character, who is increasingly challenged by seagulls.
Very aggressive seagulls.
Think of the psychological effect of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” and you have some idea of the always-looking-over-your-shoulder nature of the experience.
It’s a paranoia-inducing effect that writer-director Robert Eggers created to even greater effect with his 2016 film “The Witch,” an indie horror that knew how to unsettle.
His new film employs some fantasy elements as that one did, but in a hallucinatory effect that feels natural for two men who are not always sure what they’re seeing, and for a filmmaker who wants us to question what we’re seeing as well.
“The Lighthouse” is a challenge that will reward those patient enough to see how things develop between the veteran seaman played by Dafoe, who’s full of tall tales and verbal-abuse orders, and the new man played by Pattinson, who’s quiet and full of secrets and quickly growing tired of having to do all of the back-breaking chores while the old guy hogs the bright-light duties.
These two fill the screen with their ruddy faces and fat facial hair that show off all the world-weary isolation of this quiet New England island and hint toward a breakdown in communications to come.
When a film is a true two-hander (there’s a brief appearance by a third character…sort of), there’s a lot of heavy lifting on those actors to keep it interesting.
Dafoe and Pattinson accomplish this through talk that is often combative and through literal violence that emerges among men who end up stranded by weather in a way that feels like something out of “The Shining,” with Stanley Kubrick’s film feeling like an influence.
The detail that Eggers shows off is exquisite, from the thick period clothing to the labors they perform that would be so much easier today to the manner in which he frames the inside of the lighthouse.
He shows the inner workings of this giant structure in such a way that it reminded me of looking at the inside of a pocket watch, seeing the wheels and gears move about, marking the time.
The time, moving so slowly, and the monotony that goes with it.
That’s the key complaint I have with “The Lighthouse”: Of course the filmmaker finds different ways to frame things in this tight space, and the conversations aren’t always alike, but both the visuals and the dialogue can become somewhat monotonous.
Which is sort of the point. I get that.
But I couldn’t help but think that a Hitchcock or a Kubrick would have had some ideas of how to make it all more entertaining.
That would be in addition to harrowing, haunting and suspenseful. “The Lighthouse” is all of these things.
All of these things, wrapped in a tight little package for those who enjoy movies that qualify as cinema, in all of the personal and challenging and thought-provoking ways that this term implies.
