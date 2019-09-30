OKMULGEE — Claiming irregularities and voter fraud, Muscogee (Creek) National Council Speaker Lucian Tiger III is challenging the Sept. 21 primary election results for principal chief.
According to a fraud complaint filed Friday afternoon with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation District Court, Tiger is specifically questioning the accuracy of the absentee ballot count, claiming that the machines used to scan them did not work properly during the count’s duration and that some of the ballots were cut in half by the electronic envelope opener used by the election board.
Tiger finished third behind Second Speaker David Hill and former Tulsa District representative Bim Stephen Bruner by 10 votes. With no single principal chief candidate receiving a majority of the votes cast, the top two finishers are slated to be on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.
Tiger’s complaint also claims that Bruner and his campaign attempted to improperly influence absentee voters.
Chapter 12 of the tribe’s election code prohibits offering anything of value in an attempt to influence votes, but does not define what constitutes value. In the run-up to the primary election, the Bruner campaign hosted 12 community events featuring a free meal. An Aug. 27 campaign event at Freddie’s Bar-B-Que in Sapulpa also advertised a raffle for University of Oklahoma football tickets for registered Creek voters.
Tiger’s complaint also alleges that the Bruner campaign improperly solicited and collected absentee ballots from voters.
The Jenks resident is also challenging the election board’s decision to leave former Principal Chief George Tiger’s name on the ballot. Despite pleading guilty to one count of bribery in federal court eight days before the primary election, George Tiger finished eighth among the 10 candidates, receiving 135 votes. The tribe’s constitution bars felons from serving as principal chief.
Lucian Tiger referred all questions to his Okmulgee-based attorney, Rod Weimer. Weimer could not be reached for comment Monday.
Bruner issued a statement Monday in response to the allegations.
“I have campaigned by going directly to the voters in their communities,” he said. “I have faith that the court will uphold the results of the September 21st election. I’m looking forward to the Nov. 2 election and continuing to talk with the Muscogee Creek Nation voters about a shared vision of how our nation can grow for the benefit of our future generations.”
A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday before Judge Jeremy Pittman. According to the tribe’s election code, an oral decision must be handed down the same day and the written order must be filed the next day. Any appeals must be filed with the tribe’s Supreme Court within three calendar days of the oral decision.
In addition to the legal challenge, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Election Board manager Nelson Harjo Jr. confirmed Monday afternoon that the board also received a recount request from Lucian Tiger. That count is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Mound Building at the tribal complex. The recount is closed to the public.