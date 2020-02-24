Whitesnake to make tour stop at Paradise Cove
Whitesnake announced new dates for its Flesh & Blood World Tour, including a Friday, Aug. 28, performance at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, but a Creek Nation Connect Card pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com. Call 888-748-3731 to order a VIP package during the pre-sale.
Whitesnake was founded by Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale in 1978, and the group exploded to prominence during the MTV era. Whitesnake played 55 shows in 24 countries to more than 600,000 fans in 2019.
Comedian Joe Rogan coming to BOK Center
Comedian Joe Rogan is bringing his Sacred Clown Tour to Tulsa for a Saturday, Sept. 12, BOK Center performance.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28. To purchase tickets, visit joerogan.com.
A stand-up comedian for more than 25 years, Rogan’s sixth hourlong comedy special, “Joe Rogan: Strange Times,” premiered on Netflix in 2018.
Rogan’s podcast (“The Joe Rogan Experience”) is the most popular podcast online, according to a news release announcing the tour stop. Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he calls UFC pay-per-view events in North America.
They Might Be Giants headed to Cain’s Ballroom
They Might Be Giants will perform Thursday, Oct. 22, at Cain’s Ballroom.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com.
The show is for ages 16-and-older. Tickets start at $28, plus fees.
Judas Priest anniversary tour coming to Oklahoma
Judas Priest will celebrate a 50th anniversary this year with a world tour that will include a Friday, Oct. 2, show at Oklahoma City’s Zoo Amphitheatre.
Sabaton will open for Judas Priest on the tour. Lawn reserved and VIP tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at zooampokc.com.
Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England. The original nucleus of musicians (Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, KK Downing & Ian Hill, along with several different drummers over the years) changed the face of heavy metal, according to a news release announcing the tour.
Music lineup announced for Fayetteville Roots Fest
The Fayetteville Roots Festival in Arkansas will return for an 11th year and announced a music lineup that includes Grammy-nominated artists Bettye LaVette, Madison Cunningham and Hayes Carll, plus artists making their return. Among them are Shovels & Rope, Mandolin Orange, Peter Rowan, American Aquarium and Iris Dement.
Scheduled Aug. 26-30, the festival showcases nationally recognized musicians and chefs alongside the musical and culinary mavens of the Ozarks.
Artists will take the stage at various venues over the five-day event, including the Fayetteville Town Center on the historic downtown square, George’s Majestic Lounge and Pratt Place Inn and Barn. Festival chefs will offer culinary creations with locally sourced ingredients, focusing on and supporting regional farmers, chefs and restaurants.
Bernice and Bryan Hembree, a husband and wife duo of Smokey & the Mirror and co-founders of the Fayetteville Roots Festival, will perform at the festival.
For ticket information, visit therootsfest.org.