Little River Band set to perform at Hard Rock Live in June
Feel like reminiscing? The Little River Band is making a Wednesday, June 3, stop at Hard Rock Live, formerly known as The Joint, inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Tickets, which start at $29.50 and go on sale Thursday, March 19, are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Little River Band enjoyed chart successes in the 1970s and 1980s with multiplatinum albums and singles like “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy on Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Man on Your Mind” and “The Other Guy.”
Lead singer and bass player Wayne Nelson is celebrating 40 years in the band. He is joined by Chris Marion on keyboards and vocals, Rich Herring on lead guitar and vocals, Ryan Ricks on percussion and vocals and Colin Whinnery on guitar and lead vocals.
New tour to bring Tegan & Sara to Tulsa Theater in August
Grammy-nominated platinum-certified duo Tegan & Sara announced a 2020 North American tour that will bring them to the Tulsa Theater, formerly known as the Brady Theater, for a Friday, Aug. 7, performance.
The tour supports the duo’s latest album (“Hey, I’m Just Like You”) and will include 40 dates.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13 at tulsatheater.com and at the venue box office.
Hot Club of Cowtown is headed to Cain’s Ballroom in April
Cain’s Ballroom once gained a reputation as the Carnegie Hall of Western swing. On Thursday, April 16, it will host a performance by Austin-based jazz and Western swing band Hot Club of Cowtown.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com.
Tickets start at $20, plus fees.