About 100 members of the Oklahoma National Guard left Tulsa early Sunday morning ahead of a nearly yearlong deployment to Kuwait and Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Members of Bravo Company, 834th Aviation Support Battalion, gathered with friends and family for a sendoff ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility 2 near 46th Street North and U.S. 169. U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., whose district includes Tulsa, also attended Sunday’s ceremony.
The soldiers spent previous weeks at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs conducting pre-mobilization training. Before deploying to the Middle East, the unit will head to Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, for final training before going overseas.
Guard members are tasked with helping maintain aircraft assigned to a brigade-sized army aviation unit operating in Kuwait and Iraq.
Operation Inherent Resolve began June 15, 2014, in the United States’ and its allies’ efforts to combat the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.