Krishawn Brown
Booker T. Washington, OLB
School: Kansas
Krishawn Brown said he isn’t fazed by the University of Kansas’ lack of football success over the past decade.
“I ain’t afraid of nothing, so I feel like we can go up there and change some things,” the Booker T. Washington outside linebacker said.
Brown signed a National Letter of Intent with the Jawhawks on Wednesday, saying he was “proud of the decision I made. Kansas is the school where I should be.”
He likes the school’s degree program in physical therapy and he likes what head coach Les Miles is selling — “the ability to play early and the ability to compete in the Big 12,” Brown said.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder helped B.T. Washington win a state title in 2017 and was electric coming off the edge for three seasons. But KU plans to use him both inside and outside.
“I like it more playing inside because you get to be more physical and run from sideline to sideline,” he said.
JJ Hester
Booker T. Washington, WR
College: Missouri
JJ Hester made his official visit to the University of Missouri, not knowing what to expect.
But the Booker T. Washington four-star prospect bonded nicely with the new coaching staff. On Wednesday, he reaffirmed an earlier commitment by signing with the Tigers.
“I was going into unfamiliar territory because of the coaching changes, and I didn’t expect to have a good time like that,” he said. “But we bonded real good and I like (new Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz) and I like the plan he has for me in the offense.”
The 6-foot-3½, 181-pound receiver committed to Mizzou in September but reopened his recruitment after the Tigers fired former coach Barry Odom.
Hester enjoyed his visit to UCLA and admitted Wednesday he was leaning toward the Bruins, until his visit to Missouri changed his mind.
“In the end, I just had to choose where my heart was,” he said.
Isaiah Jacobs
Owasso, RB
College: Maryland
Isaiah Jacobs was a late addition to National Signing Day. The Owasso running back wasn’t sure himself until his official visit last weekend.
Jacobs revealed Wednesday afternoon he was signing with Maryland during the ceremony, which was held in the second floor of the Owasso Gymnasium facility. Jacobs announced his decision by displaying Oklahoma State, Michigan and Arkansas caps on a table, schools that were all among his final choices, then placed a Terrapins cap on his head.
“It was very difficult,” the 6-foot, 208-pound back said about the decision, “until I took my official visit. Once I got down there, it was a no-brainer.”
Jacobs ran for 632 yards and six touchdowns through the Rams’ first four games, but his season was cut short due to a knee injury. In 17 career games, Jacobs finished with 1,805 yards and 17 TDs rushing. He also had 539 receiving yards and three TDs.
Maryland finished 3-9 this season under first-year head coach Michael Locksley. Locksley was Alabama’s offensive coordinator when Jacobs’ older brother and McLain standout Josh Jacobs played for the Crimson Tide. The elder Jacobs was a first-round pick last spring in the NFL draft and has been one of the top performing rookies this season for the Oakland Raiders.
“I really believe in coach (Locksley), the way he used my brother on the field and the way he put him in a position to be great,” Isaiah said. “I feel like we’re going to do something special.”
Cori Lewis
Bishop Kelley, WR
College: Army
Lewis tore his ACL in the first game of his senior season, his third major injury in high school. He also had a torn meniscus as a sophomore and a broken hand as a freshman.
A junior season in which he had 57 catches for 867 yards and 13 TDs was enough to produce a coveted offer from Army, and Lewis signed with the Black Knights on Wednesday.
“I really only got to play my junior year, so to be able to sign with a Division I school and play football at a place like West Point and be able to go to school and get my education, I’m just super excited,” Lewis said. “I thank God for everything. He’s gotten me through a lot.”
Payton Lusk
Owasso, WR
College: Missouri State
A year ago, Lusk suffered a spine injury that cut short his basketball season and threatened to end his athletic career. On Wednesday, the 6-3 wide receiver celebrated the opportunity to play college football at Missouri State.
“A year ago, nobody ever expected this. It feels real special,” said Lusk, who was diagnosed with a bilateral pars fracture in December 2018.
This season, Lusk caught 29 passes for 506 yards and five touchdowns as one of Owasso’s top deep threats. Lusk also had offers from Howard (Washington, D.C.) University, Oklahoma Baptist and Arkansas Tech.
Duece Mayberry
Owasso, CB
College: Kansas
The 6-0 cornerback is regarded as one of the top defensive backs in the state. Mayberry concluded his Owasso career with 10 career interceptions and a pair of state championships.
Mayberry, who committed to KU last summer, also had an offer from Tulane and recent interest from Arkansas and Michigan, but stayed with the Jayhawks. In Lawrence, he will play with his brother and former Booker T. Washington graduate Kyle Mayberry, who will be a senior cornerback for Kansas.
“A lot of people wish they could play with their brother in college,” Mayberry said. “So I felt like it was a great opportunity.”
Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB
College: Nebraska
Although Sevion Morrison had been solidly committed to Nebraska for four months, he was still a little nervous before early Wednesday morning.
“We had to send out the papers at 7:01, so I woke up at 6:40 and I was just doing push-ups all the way until 7:01,” said Morrison, who usually isn’t doing push-ups that early in the morning, “It was crazy this morning.”
Morrison, who is Edison’s career rushing leader, has studied Nebraska’s history of running backs. So he appreciated a message from the Cornhuskers’ No. 2 career rushing leader after he signed.
“Ameer Abdullah tweeted me this morning. That was cool,” Morrison said.
Morrison’s only official visit was to Nebraska. He likes head coach Scott Frost’s track record on how he uses running backs.
“Coach Frost is a phenomenal man,” Morrison said. “Nebraska was my first offer, so I felt some type of loyalty.
“It’s crazy knowing I’m in this position, it’s real now. I got the playbook this morning so they told me to be ready to go as soon as I get there.”
Kyler Pearson
Union, WR
College: Kansas
Union wide receiver Kyler Pearson immediately mentioned Les Miles as the reason he’s going to play football at Kansas.
Pearson signed with the Jayhawks on Wednesday as a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He also held offers from Army, Air Force, Abilene Christian and Indiana State.
“He just has this energy to him,” Pearson said of Miles, who just finished his first season as KU’s coach. “He’s not like any ordinary coach I’ve ever been around. He’s something different, man. I haven’t been there yet, and I already want to play for him. I just know when I get up there that it’s gonna be completely different.”
Myles Slusher
Broken Arrow, DB
College: Arkansas
Myles Slusher wasn’t seriously considering Arkansas before Sam Pittman was hired as head coach two weeks ago.
But in one of the area’s most dramatic signing day developments Wednesday, Slusher signed with the Razorbacks after decommitting from Oregon. Slusher didn’t make the decision to sign with Arkansas until Wednesday morning. In the end, he chose the Razorbacks over Nebraska.
“Coach Pittman kept it real with me and I heard nothing but positive things about him,” said Slusher, who knew Pittman previously when he was a Georgia assistant. “I just feel that everything he said was pretty genuine.”
Slusher, a defensive back whose interception sealed Broken Arrow’s Class 6AI state title in 2018, was with teammate Andrew Raym at the signing ceremony. Raym stayed with his commitment to Oklahoma, but said Pittman made a strong effort to change his mind after behind hired by Arkansas. Raym referred to Pittman as “one of my all-time favorite coaches.” Georgia was one of three finalists for Raym.
“It’s just an energy he brings,” Raym said. “He’s just a great person, he’s energetic.”
Besides Pittman, several other factors also led to Slusher selecting Arkansas.
“I want to play in the SEC,” Slusher said. “You play the best competition every week and that motivates me to do better, and keep working. And it’s close to home.”
Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR
College: North Dakota
After setting the national career high school record with 112 touchdown receptions, Regent Prep’s Jack Wright is headed to another program that likes to throw a lot of passes.
North Dakota went 7-5 this season with an offense that averaged 262 passing yards and nearly 40 passes per game.
“It’s exciting, I’m ready to go up there and start playing,” Wright said Wednesday after becoming the first Regent football player to sign with a NCAA Division I (FCS) program. “I’m ready to go to work.”
Wright suffered a dislocated kneecap in the Class B state final last Friday, and rehab could last as long as four months, but he is expected to be at full speed when he reports to North Dakota.
“It’s super exciting, and I’m just looking forward to playing at the next level.”
Austin Woods
Verdigris, OL
College: Arkansas State
Verdigris offensive lineman Austin Woods’ signing Wednesday to play major college football with Arkansas State was everything he imagined.
“I’ve been dreaming about this for a long time,” Woods said. “I’ve always had the dream to play college football, but after my sophomore year when I was told I had the size and frame to do it, I really put the pedal to the floor. But this is just the first step in a journey.”
Woods, who is 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, helped Class 3A Verdigris post a 10-3 record and reach the state semifinals for the first time. Other colleges who extended offers includes Illinois, Texas State, Louisiana Tech and Tulane. He had been committed to Arkansas State for six months and wasn’t nervous when he awakened Wednesday to sign at 7:01 a.m., but he called it a “waking moment.”
“It hit me this morning that this is for real,” Woods said. “This is the real deal, and I took a step back to thank God for how blessed I am.”