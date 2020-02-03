Owasso will hold its annual National Signing Day ceremony bright and early Wednesday inside the Owasso Gymnasium.
Thirty-four Ram seniors were included on the list of those expected to sign and/or attend the event as previous signees. Each student athlete will be recognized at the event, which will begin at 7:15 a.m.
Softball has the highest number of signees with 10, followed by baseball with seven and football with six signees.
