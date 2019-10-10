Navy at Tulsa 6:30 p.m. Saturday, H.A. Chapman Stadium
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Records: Tulsa 3-2, 0-1 AAC; Navy 3-1, 1-1
All-time series: Navy leads 5-1.
Last meeting: Navy won 37-29 last season in Annapolis, Md.
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast: Clear. Kickoff, 60°.
First down | Top storyline
Navy has TU’s number
Navy is the only team in the American Athletic Conference West Division that Tulsa hasn’t defeated under coach Philip Montgomery. The Midshipmen have won four in a row, owning the series 5-1. Navy’s winning streak against the Golden Hurricane started in 2015, the first season the two met as conference foes and Montgomery’s first year at the helm.
Second down | Key matchup
Joseph Gillespie vs. Navy’s triple-option
Brian Norwood couldn’t stop that Navy offense, so he joined the Midshipmen and will never have to plan against that triple-option as long as he’s there. Norwood was TU’s co-defensive coordinator for three of the Hurricane’s losses to Navy, but Saturday, it will be Joseph Gillespie’s first turn to try to do what no other TU defensive mind has done before him: stop Navy’s triple-option.
Third down | Player to watch
QB Zach Smith
Before a three-interception game last week against SMU, Smith hadn’t turned the ball over since Week 1. TU’s possessions will be limited Saturday because of Navy’s offense, so every drive is somewhat crucial. Smith will be in charge of not only leading the TU offense, but will also need to be as accurate as he was during his 128 passes without an interception so possessions aren’t squandered.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Navy, not letdown, is TU’s primary concern
From Guerin Emig: Tulsa’s primary concern here isn’t a letdown from last Saturday’s catastrophe at SMU. It’s that Navy is darn good. The Midshipmen average 312 yards per game rushing. They average 21 yards per completion when they throw. And they rank No. 12 in FBS in total defense. TU needs turnovers to win this one. Not sure Navy cooperates. Midshipmen 28, Golden Hurricane 20.