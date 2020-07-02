In July, you can see new movies from Charlize Theron and Tom Hanks, find new series full of action and comedy, and finally witness the original cast of “Hamilton” performing on Broadway at a price anyone can afford.
You can escape into these worlds and more by streaming new programming in July on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more.
The following are July highlights that you can find on those streaming services, which are still attracting more viewers than ever during the pandemic.
NETFLIX
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS
“The Old Guard”: Living forever isn’t as easy as it looks. In this action-packed thriller, Charlize Theron leads a covert group of mercenaries who are exposed for their immortality and who must battle those looking to make money off of their abilities. (July 10)
“The Kissing Booth 2”: Elle, Noah and Lee all return for the continuing adventures of young love. (July 24)
“Desperados”: A young woman in a panic (Nasim Pedrad of “Saturday Night Live”) and her friends take off for Mexico in an attempt to delete an email rant to her new boyfriend. (July 3)
“Fatal Affair”: Nia Long plays a woman looking to make up with her husband after a compromising encounter with an old friend (Omar Epps), but she finds that the old friend is not going away easily. (July 16)
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
“Unsolved Mysteries”: The classic series from the past returns with new cases, telling stories with the hopes that the public can help find answers. (July 1)
“Cursed”: Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”) is the star of this tale set in the world of King Arthur as the lady-in-the-lake character, and she knows how to wield her sword. (July 17)
“The Umbrella Academy” season 2: The team of former child superheroes must continue their reunion to save the world in a second season of this wildly popular and highly stylized series. (July 31)
“Warrior Nun”: A teen learns that she has become part of an ancient order tasked with battling demons on Earth after she awakens in a morgue with a religious artifact embedded in her body. Based on the manga novels, she will face off with forces of good and evil. (July 2)
“Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia”: This docuseries shows how New York’s “five families” mafia empires fell when the feds took them down in the 1980s. (July 22)
“The Baby-Sitters Club”: Based on the best-selling books, this updated series tells the stories of five middle-school friends starting their baby-sitting business. (July 3)
“Ju-On”: For those looking for a true-story fright, this docuseries takes viewers behind the stories that served as the basis for “The Grudge” series of horror movies. (July 3)
NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIALS
“Thiago Ventura: Pokas”: In his first Netflix special, Thiago Ventura tells funny stories about growing up in a poor Brazilian community while also hitting on social issues and the power of actions vs. words. (July 2)
“Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking”: In his second stand-up special, filmed at Wembley Stadium, Whitehall tells stories both silly and shocking and attempts audience interaction with little success. (July 20)
Movie favorites arriving on Netflix in July: “Airplane!”; “Clash of the Titans”; “Million Dollar Baby”; “Paranormal Activity”; “Schindler’s List”; “Sleepless in Seattle”; “The Karate Kid” trilogy; “Pride and Prejudice” (2005); “The Notebook”; “Spotlight.”
Other series with past seasons debuting: “In the Dark” season 2; “Shameless” season 10; “Norsemen” season 3; “Yu-Gi-Oh!” season 1.
DISNEY+
“Hamilton”: Disney’s streaming service has all that Marvel and Pixar content that you signed up for, but beginning Friday, July 3, you can also see “Hamilton,” a version of the hit Broadway musical starring creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original cast that was filmed in 2016.
Movie favorites arriving on Disney+ in July: “Mighty Ducks”; “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules”; “Ice Age: Collision Course”; “Race to Witch Mountain (2009)”; “Solo: A Star Wars Story”; “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul”; “X-Men: Days of Future Past”; “X-Men: Apocalypse”; “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”; “Incredibles 2.”
APPLE TV+
“Greyhound”: When Tom Hanks makes a World War II movie, you expect to see that in a theater. A June release was the plan for this Sony Pictures creation, but then a pandemic closed theaters, and Apple bought the rights for this drama about a convoy of dozens of Allied ships crossing the North Atlantic with Nazi submarine wolf packs in pursuit. (July 10)
“Little Voice”: This music-filled coming-of-age drama series comes from creators J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles, with her original tunes flowing through this story of a young woman in New York. It’s a love letter to all aspiring musicians. (July 10)
HULU
NEW HULU ORIGINALS
“Palm Springs”: Think of the “Groundhog Day” concept, living one day over and over again. Except in this rom-com, it’s two people who are attending a California wedding, the maid of honor (Cristin Milioti) and an offbeat wedding guest (Andy Samberg), who can’t escape the event or each other. (July 10)
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”: This documentary shows Lin-Manuel Miranda’s early days performing with improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, along with the group’s reunion 14 years later that led to a run on Broadway. (July 17)
Other series past seasons debuting: “Shark Week,” “House Hunters,” “Bobby Flay’s BBQ Addiction.”
Movie favorites arriving on Hulu in July: “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” Christopher Guest films including “Best in Show” and “For Your Consideration,” “Liar, Liar,” “Moonstruck,” “My Cousin Vinny” and Steve Coogan’s “The Trip,” “The Trip to Italy” and “The Trip to Spain.”
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Original series: “Hanna” season 2: The further exploits of the trained-assassin teenager that is based on the 2011 Saoirse Ronan film of the same name. (July 3)
Original film: “Radioactive,” with Rosamund Pike portraying Marie Curie, from her scientific discoveries to her personal life. (July 24)
Comedy special: “Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist”: This stand-up special comes from Gaffigan’s “Pale Tourist” comedy tour shot pre-pandemic. (July 24)
Movie favorites debuting: “Ali”; “The Panic Room”; “Pineapple Express”; “Hitch.”
HBO MAX ORIGINALS
“Expecting Amy”: This behind-the-scenes documentary follows Amy Schumer as she not only experiences a challenging pregnancy, but also plans a new stand-up comedy special. (July 9)
“House of Ho”: Vietnamese immigrants Binh and Hue Ho came to the U.S. and worked hard to realize a multimillion-dollar American dream through their business empire in Houston. This series showcases their lavish lifestyle, close family ties and generational drama. (July 16)