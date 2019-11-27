You know how it goes when you attempt to hang a picture; one end is always too high or too low. Rearranging furniture is even more unnerving. Moving into a new home can cause otherwise stable people to come unglued.
Put them all together and you have the Philbrook experience. An eight-year gestation period. Sixteen months of hard physical work. Millions of dollars and still counting.
But the expectancy will end Oct. 7, when Philbrook Museum of Art delivers its new 75,000-square-foot addition.
Like proud parents, the staff and everyone else involved in the gigantic undertaking is heaving a collective sigh of relief.
And they want the public to come and admire their labor of love.
At 1 p.m. the museum’s new wing will open to the public. Bands will play; the mayor and other dignitaries will speak; racing pigeons will be let loose and a satin ribbon will be ceremoniously snipped by Robert LaFortune, chairman of Philbrook’s board of trustees.
It’s a heap of hoopla and rightfully so.
The original Philbrook Museum of Art building was Villa Philbrook, the Italian Renaissance home of Genevieve and Waite Phillips, built in 1927. They presented their villa “to the citizens of Tulsa” in 1939.
It does not belong to the city of Tulsa, however, and receives no city tax dollars. The museum is privately endowed and supported, and governed by an elected board of trustees.
“It’s significant that the Phillips family continues to be involved,” LaFortune said.
Elliot W. Phillips, son of Philbrook’s founders, recently presented a $1 million gift from the Phillips Foundation.
Since becoming a museum, Villa Philbrook and its lavishly landscaped grounds have not only flourished as the home for a priceless collection of art, but have matured into an enduring Tulsa cultural center.
The expansion will allow Philbrook to extend its influence far beyond the city, and bring the facility “the national attention it deserves,” said LaFortune.
By a year from now, the original villa will have been completely renovated and will be reborn “portrait perfect,” Philbrook Executive Director Marcia Manhart said.
The museum’s permanent collection, now in storage, will be reinstalled in Villa Philbrook.
“It will be like seeing these works of art for the first time,” she said. “We’ve never been able to display all of them as they should be.”
In LaFortune’s view, Villa Philbrook and its grounds are not just a place to go to view art, but are architectural jewels themselves.
“We’ve always thought the villa and grounds represent a major piece of the collection,” he said. “Now (with the new wing) architecturally we will be getting some attention.”
As a work of art, he said, the original villa needed to be complemented and preserved rather than overshadowed.
The problem was solved by linking the central rotunda in the smaller original building to the larger addition, grading much of the land, turning the new wing toward the back and connecting visual lines from the front entrance gate to a roofed-gallery walkway that overlooks the formal gardens.
Ground gold glass accent pieces from Italy in the rotunda ceiling and the exterior trim from the same vein in Minnesota as the original villa’s stone are but two of the finishing details.
The expansion was a formidable task for both architects and trustees, who realized it could not be a piecemeal project but one that had to be addressed as one phase only, both in raising the money and the actual construction.
“You cannot have a lot of additions in this kind of facility,” LaFortune said. “We bit the bullet and began fund-raising.”
The entire project is officially called the “Golden Anniversary Asset Building Program” — “too long a title, but that’s it,” LaFortune said.
The program includes $13 million for the new wing and renovation of the villa, $14 million for endowment and $1 million for works of art — for a total of $28 million.
Charles W. Flint Jr. and John H. Williams are co-chairmen of the asset building committee.
“In all the fund-raising, the money hasn’t just gone to bricks and mortar,” LaFortune said. “We already have $5 million for endowment.”
It was necessary to trim expenses while raising money for the future, LaFortune said, was “accomplished with almost an austerity program. We had to adjust our standard of living.”
The staff was also cut — from about 70 employees four years ago — to 39.
The new wing is “people oriented,” Manhart says.
It includes the rotunda, special exhibition gallery, 250-seat auditorium, art research library, museum school, museum shop, restaurant (which will open this winter), staff offices and behind-the-scenes work areas.
Said LaFortune: “The exhibition gallery will be the size to accommodate major exhibitions that we haven’t been able to have before.”
The special opening exhibit will be the 180-piece “Treasures of American Folk Art” from the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Center in Colonial Williamsburg.
“Now we’re like the Performing Arts Center; we have the backup space to do the job.”
As spectacular as opening day’s event will be, preparing for it has been far from easy, said Manhart.
“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” she said. “I’m going to give all the staff members gold stars.”
Then she added, “I’m also going to issue everyone paper towels and bottles of Windex. No matter how careful you are, there’s always a smudge that’s been overlooked until the last minute.”
Sunday’s activities are free. Special arrangements with Utica Square will provide parking and continuous shuttle service to the museum.