McKenzie Wagoner of Newcastle was named the Gatorade softball player of the year for Oklahoma on Thursday.
The 5-foot-8 senior right-handed pitcher led the Racers (32-6) to the Class 4A state fast pitch title last fall, posting a 24-3 record with an 0.37 ERA.
Wagoner threw eight no-hitters and 20 shutouts, walked 29 batters and struck out 291 in 172 innings.
She also batted .460 with 40 RBIs and is ranked 44th nationally in the 2020 recruiting class by Extra Inning Softball.
Wagoner maintained a 4.27 GPA and has signed to play college softball at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
She is now a finalist for Gatorade’s national player of the year, along with players of the year from 49 other states and the District of Columbia. The winner will be announced in June.