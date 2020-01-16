OKLAHOMA CITY — Chris Paul didn’t know the Thunder had reached the halfway point in the season until he stepped into the practice facility Thursday.
It has been a wild ride, as Oklahoma City integrated nine new players onto the team in the aftermath of losing two superstars. But on Wednesday night, the Thunder did in fact play its 41st game of an 82-game regular season.
“The thing that always encouraged me and always had me feeling good,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said, “was their competitiveness, in terms of wanting to work and get better and try to improve and get to know each other. I think where it becomes really challenging is if you have guys that just are not invested. These guys have been invested. They’ve been in it.”
The Thunder is on pace to win 46 regular-season games. If the season ended today, OKC would be in the playoffs with a four-game cushion between No. 7-seeded OKC and No. 8 Memphis.
“People may be saying we exceeded expectations,” Paul said, “but whose expectations? I think we’ve just got to keep building and keep enjoying the ride.”
But first, let’s take a moment to reflect on the first 41 games and give out midseason awards.
Best individual performance: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jan. 13 at Minnesota. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 20-20-10 night was notable for a long list of reasons. First, by tallying 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded the first triple-double of his young career.
He became the youngest player to record a 20-rebound triple double in NBA history and the fourth second-year player to record a 20-point, 20-rebound triple double.
Most valuable player: Paul. He leads the Thunder in assists, averaging 6.5 per game. He’s only the Thunder’s fourth-leading scorer, but that changes in clutch time. According to NBA.com, Paul leads all scorers in clutch time — when the game is within five points in the last five minutes — with 103 points.
He also has become an invaluable mentor to the Thunder’s young players, especially Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie Darius Bazley.
Most improved player: Dennis Schroder. Schroder went from scoring three and nine points in the first two games to scoring 22 in each of the next two. He has scored in double figures in 28 consecutive games and is averaging 20.3 points per game in that span.
But his scoring isn’t the only thing that’s put him in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation. Schroder’s defense had taken a jump since last season, and his on-ball defense has been particularly impressive.