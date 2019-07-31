114 House Democrats back impeachment inquiry
WASHINGTON — Nearly half the House Democrats now support an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump — a milestone but still probably not enough to push Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch proceedings.
A tally by The Associated Press on Wednesday showed 114 Democrats in the House, and one Republican-turned independent, are now publicly backing an inquiry, a notable spike in the days since special counsel Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill. Some two dozen House Democrats, and two top senators, added their names after Mueller’s public appearance last week.
Even with half the Democrats favoring impeachment efforts, it’s not seen by leadership as a working majority for quick action. Pelosi, who needs at least a 218-vote majority to pass most legislation in the House, has been unwilling to move toward impeachment without a groundswell of support.
Johnson vows to help with government in Belfast
LONDON — New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday finished his rocky debut tour of the U.K. in Northern Ireland, where he faces a doubly difficult challenge of restoring the collapsed Belfast government and finding a solution for the Irish border after Brexit.
Since he took office a week ago, Johnson has been touring England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it has not been a triumphal parade. Johnson met Wednesday with the leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties in hopes of kick-starting efforts to restore the suspended Belfast administration.
Northern Ireland’s 1.8 million people have been without a functioning administration for 2½ years, ever since the Catholic-Protestant power-sharing government collapsed over a botched green-energy project. The rift soon widened to broader issues separating Northern Ireland’s British unionists and Irish nationalists.
Johnson said he would “do everything I can to help that get up and running again, because I think that’s profoundly in the interests of people here, of all the citizens here in Northern Ireland.”
Bus hit by roadside bomb in Afghanistan, 32 killed
KABUL, Afghanistan — A roadside bomb tore through a bus in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people, including children, a provincial official said.
Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the police chief in Farah province, said the explosion also wounded 15 people. Most were said to be in critical condition, indicating the death toll could rise.
The bus was traveling on a main highway between the western city of Herat and the southern city of Kandahar.
U.S. records nearly 20 mass killings so far in 2019
SEATTLE — The U.S. has recorded nearly 20 mass killings so far this year, the majority of them domestic violence attacks that receive scant national attention compared to high-profile public shootings in recent years at schools, churches and concerts.
A database compiled by The Associated Press, Northeastern University and USA Today shows that the number of mass killings has held steady in 2019 compared with past years. But if the trend continues, the year could end with a lower death count because there have been fewer mass-casualty attacks.
Four mass shootings happened in public places so far this year, compared with 10 in 2018 and seven in 2017. But 2019 saw a big increase in the number of mass killings in domestic disputes, helping to keep this year’s overall numbers similar to past years.
White supremacist leader escapes Arkansas jail
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The leader of a white supremacist gang that has been accused of a string of brutal tactics escaped a local Arkansas jail Wednesday along with another inmate, and authorities said they’re considered armed and dangerous.
The U.S. Marshals Service said authorities were searching for Wesley Gullett and Christopher Sanderson after they escaped from the Jefferson County jail in Pine Bluff, which is about 38 miles south of Little Rock. Marshals said they were notified at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, but did not know when they escaped.
Gullett, 30, is among 54 members of the New Aryan Empire who have been indicted on federal charges and is listed in court documents as the gang’s “outside” president who oversaw activities by members who weren’t in prison. Prosecutors say the gang has about 5,000 members.
Navy fighter jet crashes in park, injures 7 visitors
LOS ANGELES — A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday in Death Valley National Park, injuring seven people who were at a scenic overlook where aviation enthusiasts routinely watch military pilots speeding low through a chasm dubbed Star Wars Canyon, officials said.
The crash sent dark smoke billowing in the air, said Aaron Cassell, who was working at his family’s Panamint Springs Resort about 10 miles away and was the first to report the crash to park dispatch.
A search was underway for the pilot of the single-seat F/A-18 Super Hornet, said Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock, spokeswoman for Naval Air Station Lemoore.