Man stabs 2 in London, is shot to death by police
LONDON — A man who strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a London street before being shot to death by police Sunday was recently released from prison, where he was serving time for Islamic-related terrorism offenses, officials said.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said police are “confident” the attacker was released convict 20-year-old Sudesh Amman. He had been convicted for publishing graphic terrorist videos online.
D’Orsi said a stabbing victim in his 40s thought to be in life-threatening condition is no longer in danger and that a wounded woman has been released from a hospital.
San Diego secures $300 M to stop Mexican sewage
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego region will get $300 million in federal funding for a new U.S. facility to capture sewage spills from Mexico before they foul shorelines north of the border, according to a newspaper report Sunday.
Toxic water pollution from Mexico has shuttered shorelines at Imperial Beach and other San Diego County areas more than 500 days over the last three years, according to court papers cited by the Times.
N.Y. sends aid team to Puerto Rico quake areas
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has deployed 25 state building inspectors and 26 bilingual mental health professionals to assist with earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
Cuomo said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is leading a delegation to earthquake-affected areas as a follow-up to initial damage assessments conducted two weeks ago.
The ground in southwestern Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28, toppling homes and schools. Cuomo said thousands of people remain in shelters, unsure if their homes are structurally safe and fearful of the ongoing tremors.
Bloomberg proposes tax plan aimed at wealthy
WASHINGTON — Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is unveiling a tax plan that would target the wealthy — with rates on capital gains and corporate gains as well as a new 5% surtax on incomes above $5 million.
“I’m a wealthy guy. I didn’t need a tax cut, and so we’re going to have to put a little of that back,” Bloomberg said Saturday at a campaign stop in Denver. “We need money for infrastructure in this country.”