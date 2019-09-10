Netanyahu vows to begin annexing settlements
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to annex the heart of the West Bank if he wins re-election next week, a move that could inflame the Middle East and extinguish any remaining Palestinian hope of establishing a separate state.
Arab leaders angrily condemned Netanyahu’s remarks, and a U.N. spokesman warned the step would be “devastating” to the prospects for a two-state solution.
Netanyahu said he would extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley — an area seen as the breadbasket of any Palestinian state — shortly after forming a new government and would move later to annex other Jewish settlements.
Envoy: It’s ‘imperative’ to start Afghan-Taliban talks
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan said Tuesday it is imperative for direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban to start quickly, and he urged the militant Islamist group to retract its threat to disrupt the upcoming presidential election.
Tadamichi Yamamoto told the Security Council that the events of recent days and weeks “have shown, more than ever, the urgency of finding a political settlement to the long Afghan conflict.”
Yamamoto spoke three days after President Donald Trump abruptly halted U.S.-Taliban talks, citing an upsurge in attacks by the Islamic insurgent group. The cancelation put a spotlight on the Sept. 28 presidential election.
Gun legislation stalls as lawmakers trade barbs
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Democrats are engaging in “theatrics” over gun control legislation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that “people are dying” because the Senate leader refuses to act.
After a summer of devastating mass shootings, Congress appears no closer to approving legislation to curb gun violence as President Donald Trump wavers on what kind of bill he wants the lawmakers to send for his signature.
“Don’t ask me what we haven’t done. We have done it,” Pelosi said. “If you are annoyed with my impatience it’s because people are dying because Senator McConnell hasn’t acted. Why don’t you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn’t acted?”
McConnell refuses to vote on a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases because he says it’s not at all clear the Senate would be able to pass the legislation or Trump would sign it into law.
Liberty’s Falwell says he’s target of ‘attempted coup’
RICHMOND, Va. — Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he is asking the FBI to investigate what he called a “criminal” smear campaign orchestrated against him by several disgruntled former board members and employees.
Falwell told The Associated Press he has evidence that the group improperly shared emails belonging to the university with reporters in an attempt to discredit him. He said the “attempted coup” was partially motivated by his ardent backing of President Donald Trump.
Falwell, head of the nation’s most high-profile evangelical college, was among the earliest Christian conservatives to endorse Trump’s campaign.
His allegations come after the publication of a story in Politico Magazine on Monday that alleged Falwell “presides over a culture of self-dealing” at Liberty that has improperly benefited him and his family.
Iowa, N.H. won’t nix 2020 GOP contests
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Republicans in Iowa and New Hampshire are vowing to hold a caucus and primary next year, even as party leaders in a handful of other states have canceled their contests to help smooth President Donald Trump’s path to reelection.
“Under no circumstances will the New Hampshire primary ever be canceled, whether there’s token opposition or a serious contest,” Steve Duprey, New Hampshire’s national Republican committeeman, said in an interview.
“It was never even up for discussion,” echoed Iowa GOP National Committeeman Steve Scheffler in a separate interview. “We’re not going to shut the door on anyone and say, ‘You’re not welcome.’”