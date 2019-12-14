NYC paying $625K to mom whose baby was ripped away by police
NEW YORK — New York City will pay $625,000 to resolve a lawsuit filed by a mother whose toddler was yanked from her arms by police in an online video, the city’s Law Department said.
Jazmine Headley sued the city in August alleging trauma and humiliation and seeking damages over the December 2018 incident at a Brooklyn benefits office.
In February, she testified before the city council, which offered a public apology and passed legislation aimed at improving how people are treated at benefits offices and making the system more transparent.
On the video, police officers are seen pulling Headley’s 18-month-old son away from her as they responded to a call about a dispute with a security guard.
Headley, 24, was arrested and spent four days in jail before Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez dropped charges of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and trespassing.
The video, posted to social media by an onlooker, caused a furor, spurring outrage from those who say it’s indicative of how social service recipients are treated.
It showed Headley ending up lying face-up on the floor, and a police officer at another point pulling her stun gun out and aiming it at the upset crowd.
Starbucks apologizes to deputies who weren’t served at store
Starbucks apologized to two sheriff’s deputies in California and said it would carry out an internal investigation after complaints by the sheriff that the coffee retailer’s employees refused to serve the officers, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The alleged mistreatment of the Riverside County sheriff’s deputies took place Thursday at a Starbucks near the campus of the University of California, Riverside.
The officers, who were in uniform, stood at the counter for about five minutes without being served and eventually decided to leave, according to statements from Starbucks and social media posts by Sheriff Chad Bianco.
“There is simply no excuse for how two Riverside deputies were ignored for nearly 5 minutes at our store on Thursday evening,” a Starbucks spokesman said in a statement. “We take full responsibility for any intentional or unintentional disrespect shown to law enforcement on whom we depend every day to keep our stores and communities safe.”
The Riverside incident marks the third time this year that Starbucks has been accused of disrespecting law enforcement officers. In July, six officers in Tempe, Arizona, said a barista asked them to move away from a customer who had complained that their presence was making him nervous. Starbucks apologized to the officers.
In November, a police chief in Oklahoma complained after a Starbucks employee labeled cups for several officers with the word “PIG.” Starbucks again apologized and fired the employee.
Bianco referred to the prior incidents Friday, writing on Twitter, “The anti police culture repeatedly displayed by Starbucks employees must end.”