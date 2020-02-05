FBI warns of ongoing Russian disinformation
WASHINGTON — FBI Director Chris Wray said Wednesday that Russia is engaged in “information warfare” heading into the 2020 presidential election, though he said law enforcement has not seen ongoing efforts by Russia to target America’s election infrastructure.
Wray told the House Judiciary Committee that Russia, just as it did in 2016, is relying on a covert social media campaign aimed at dividing American public opinion and sowing discord. That effort, which involves fictional personas, bots, social media postings and disinformation, may have an election-year uptick but is also a round-the-clock threat that is in some ways harder to combat than an election system hack, Wray said.
“Unlike a cyberattack on an election infrastructure, that kind of effort — disinformation — in a world where we have a First Amendment and believe strongly in freedom of expression, the FBI is not going to be in the business of being the truth police and monitoring disinformation online,” Wray said.
Venezuelan opposition head meets with Trump
WASHINGTON — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Wednesday scored a long-sought meeting with President Donald Trump, a high point on an international tour aimed at bolstering support for Guaidó’s U.S.-backed campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
But Guaido left the White House without the one thing coveted by every leader who visits: an Oval Office photo opportunity with the American president.
Soldiers lined the White House driveway as Guaidó arrived for the afternoon meeting. Trump stepped onto a red carpet and into a damp chill to welcome Guaidó and escort him to the Oval Office for a private meeting after a stroll along the colonnade. Guaidó sported a red tie, just like Trump.
A day earlier, Guaidó was a guest at Trump’s State of the Union address. Lawmakers applauded as Trump introduced Guaidó as Venezuela’s “true and legitimate” leader and called Maduro a “tyrant.”
Chinese deaths from coronavirus rise to 563
BEIJING — China has reported new deaths by a viral outbreak have risen by 73 in the past 24 hours to 563. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 28,018, an increase of 3,694.
The little-understood new coronavirus has spread fear around the world, along with the shunning of any suspected to have a link to the outbreak that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has revived fears of the deadly 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS that killed almost 800 people.
Meanwhile, a Wisconsin resident who returned from a trip to China last week has been sickened with a new virus that originated there, becoming the first confirmed case in the state and the 12th in the U.S., health officials said Wednesday.
The adult patient went straight from the Madison airport to the University of Wisconsin Hospital emergency room to be tested for the virus and remained in isolation at home ever since, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
Airliner skids, breaks open in Istanbul; three dead
ISTANBUL — A Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, crashed into a ditch and broke apart while landing in bad weather in Istanbul Wednesday, killing three people and injuring dozens more. Passengers had to escape through the split fuselage.
The aircraft, operated by low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines, was arriving at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport from the western Turkish city of Izmir with 183 passengers and crew on board when it had what the Transportation Ministry described as a “rough landing.”
Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said the plane failed to “hold onto the runway” and skidded 50-60 yards before it fell into the ditch from a height of about 100 feet.