Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * TEMPERATURE...LOW TO MID 90S THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * HEAT INDEX...HEAT INDEX VALUES IN THE 105 TO 109 DEGREE RANGE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH LATE THIS AFTERNOON. HEAT INDEX VALUES WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ARE FORECAST TO CLIMB BACK INTO THE 105 TO NEAR 110 DEGREE RANGE. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. NEVER LEAVE ANYONE IN A CLOSED, PARKED VEHICLE, TEMPERATURES INSIDE CAN REACH OVER 150 DEGREES QUICKLY, RESULTING IN HEAT STROKE AND DEATH. PETS CAN ALSO SUCCUMB TO THE AFFECTS OF EXCESSIVE HEAT. ENSURE PETS HAVE ADEQUATE DRINKING WATER AND A SHADY PLACE TO REST. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911. &&