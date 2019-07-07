After quakes, Californians prepare for next big one
RIDGECREST, Calif. — Shaken residents were cleaning up Sunday from two of the biggest earthquakes to rattle California in decades as scientists warn that both should serve as a wake-up call to be ready when the long-dreaded “Big One” strikes.
California is spending more than $16 million to install thousands of quake-detecting sensors statewide that officials say will give utilities and trains precious seconds to shut down before the shaking starts.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said it’s time residents did their part by mapping out emergency escape routes and preparing earthquake kits with food, water, lights and other necessities.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake Thursday and a magnitude 7.1 quake Friday were centered 11 miles from the small desert town of Ridgecrest, about 150 miles from Los Angeles.
DHS chief defends Border Patrol station conditions
WASHINGTON — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Sunday defended conditions at U.S. Border Patrol stations following reports of crowded and unsanitary conditions that have heightened debate about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, a trademark issue for his reelection campaign.
“It’s an extraordinarily challenging situation,” McAleenan told ABC’s “This Week.”
The Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog provided new details Tuesday about the overcrowding in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. The report said children at three facilities had no access to showers and that some children under age 7 had been held in jammed centers for more than two weeks. Some cells were so cramped that adults were forced to stand for days on end.
Government inspectors described an increasingly dangerous situation, both for migrants and agents — a “ticking time bomb,” in the words of one facility manager.
U.K. ambassador: Trump administration ‘inept’
LONDON — Britain’s ambassador to the United States described the Trump administration as “diplomatically clumsy and inept” and said he doubted it would become “substantially more normal,” according to a leaked diplomatic cable published Sunday.
The memo was one of several leaked documents published by the Mail on Sunday in which Ambassador Kim Darroch made highly negative statements about the government of Britain’s closest ally.
“We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” Darroch wrote in one memo.
Asked about the leaked cables Sunday, President Donald Trump told reporters that Darroch “has not served the U.K. well.”
Britain’s Foreign Office did not challenge the authenticity of the leaked documents, which covered the period of 2017 to the present. It called the leak “mischievous behavior” and said the public expects diplomats to provide honest assessments of the politics in the countries where they are posted.
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after sea quake
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning after a strong earthquake struck late Sunday night in the Molucca Sea between North Sulawesi and the Maluku archipelago.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.9 quake was centered 115 miles southeast of Manado at a depth of 15 miles.
A graphic posted on Twitter by Indonesia’s geophysics agency predicted waves of 1.6 feet for parts of North Sulawesi and North Maluku. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.
The quake caused panic in the city of Ternate in the Maluku island chain, where people ran to higher ground, a witness told The Associated Press.
Afghan officials say bomb kills 12, wounds scores
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban carried out a devastating suicide car bombing in central Afghanistan Sunday that killed 12 people and wounded over 150 others, said Afghan officials.
The attack came as an all-Afghan peace conference, which includes the Taliban, was underway Sunday in Doha in an effort to end the country’s relentless wars.
A provincial council member, Hasan Raza Yousafi, said the car bomb exploded nearby an intelligence department compound in Ghazni, the capital of the province of the same name. The dead included eight security personnel, he said.