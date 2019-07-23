Studies: Most don’t need aspirin for heart health
WASHINGTON — Millions of people who take aspirin to prevent a heart attack may need to rethink the pill-popping, Harvard researchers reported Monday.
A daily low-dose aspirin is recommended for people who have already had a heart attack or stroke and for those diagnosed with heart disease.
But for the otherwise healthy, that advice has changed. Guidelines released this year ruled out routine aspirin use for many older adults who don’t already have heart disease — and said it’s only for certain younger people under doctor’s orders.
For years doctors urged people to leverage aspirin’s blood-thinning properties to lower the chances of a first heart attack or stroke. But last year, three surprising new studies challenged that dogma. Those studies were some of the largest and longest to test aspirin in people at low and moderate risk of a heart attack, and found only marginal benefit if any, especially for older adults.
Nothing has changed for heart attack survivors: Aspirin still is recommended for them.
Police probe ‘Autopilot’ use in fatal car crash
SAN FRANCISCO — A woman was arrested after running a red light in a rented Tesla in San Francisco and causing a crash that killed a tourist and left his wife critically injured, authorities said Monday.
Officers were investigating whether the Tesla, which was rented through the peer-to-peer car rental service Get Around, was operating in “Autopilot,” a partially self-driving system, when the collision occurred. Tesla’s Autopilot had been activated at the time of two separate fatal crashes in Florida.
The 22-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and running a red light, police said.
Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor. The woman was driving Sunday at least 45 mph in an area with a speed limit of 25 to 30 mph when she ran the red light and was broadsided by another car, San Francisco police Sgt. Frank Harrell told KGO-TV.
The Tesla struck the couple in a crosswalk, killing 39-year-old Benjamin Dean. His wife, Kelly Dean, was in critical condition.
India moon mission blasts off after a week’s delay
NEW DELHI — India successfully launched an unmanned spacecraft to the far side of the moon Monday, a week after aborting the mission because of a technical problem.
Scientists at the mission control center burst into applause as the rocket lifted off in clear weather as scheduled at 2:43 p.m. from Sriharikota in southern India. K. Sivan, head of India’s space agency, said the rocket successfully injected the spacecraft into orbit.
The spacecraft — named Chandrayaan, the Sanskrit word for “moon craft” — is scheduled to land on the lunar south pole in September and send a rover to explore water deposits confirmed by a previous mission.
India’s launch coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission this month. The U.S. is working to send a manned spacecraft to the moon’s south pole by 2024.