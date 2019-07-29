Officials: Afghan soldier kills 2 U.S. troops
WASHINGTON — An Afghan soldier shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Monday.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record about details that have not yet been made public.
U.S. Central Command confirmed that two U.S. troops were killed, but provided no details. It said additional information is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.
According to officials, the Afghan soldier was wounded and is in custody.
Officials: 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated
RIO DE JANEIRO — At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups in the Altamira prison in northern Brazil Monday with 16 of the victims being decapitated, according to prison officials.
Para state prison authorities say a fight erupted around 7 a.m., between the Rio de Janeiro-based Comando Vermelho and a local criminal group known as Comando Classe A.
“Leaders of the (Comando Classe A) set fire to a cell belonging to one of the prison’s pavilions, where members of the (Comando Vermelho) were located,” said officials.
State prisons chief Jarbas Vasconcelos said a fire had spread rapidly, with inmates held in old container units that had been adapted for the prison while another building is under construction.
IMF: Venezuela’s economic fall one of worst globally
WASHINGTON — The cumulative decline of the Venezuelan economy since 2013 will reach 65%, among the deepest five-year contractions around the world over the last half century, the International Monetary Fund said Monday.
Alejandro Werner, director of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department, said the Venezuelan decline is historic because it is unprecedented in the hemisphere and also because it is the only one among top global five-year contractions that is unrelated to armed conflicts or natural disasters.
The IMF adjusted its 2019 forecast for the South American country to a contraction of 35% rather than the 25% decline expected back in April due to a sharp fall in the oil production, which has already plunged to its lowest level in seven decades.
U.S. to limit asylum for threatened relatives
PHOENIX — Immigrants who fear persecution because of their family ties will no longer be eligible for asylum, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Monday.
Barr, who has power to overturn immigration court rulings as head of the Department of Justice, argues not all family units are necessarily considered a “social group” for the purposes of asylum.
People can seek asylum in the U.S. if they can prove a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in specific social group.
5 dead, 2 injured in Wisconsin shootings
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A shooter killed three family members at a home in a small Wisconsin town, then went to a residence in a nearby community and opened fire on more people, sheriff’s officials said Monday.
The shootings some 9 miles apart in northwestern Wisconsin left a total of five people dead, including the suspect, and two others wounded, authorities said.
Authorities found the shooter and another person dead while responding to a 911 call in Lake Hallie in about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff James Kowalczyk told WQOW-TV. Authorities said the dead were a man and a woman.