Venezuela opposition barges in to take oath
CARACAS, Venezuela — The politician who the U.S. and dozens of other nations recognize as the rightful president of Venezuela on Tuesday shoved his way through a wall of armed national guardsmen to regain control of the National Assembly building where he serves and to take an oath as its leader.
“In the name of those who have no voice, the mothers who weep, the political prisoners; in the name of Venezuela, I swear to fulfill the duties of acting president,” opposition leader Juan Guaido said Tuesday as he took the oath of office.
Guaido and dozens of fellow legislators who oppose socialist President Nicolas Maduro succeeded where on Sunday they had failed in spectacular fashion. Images from the weekend showed the lanky politician attempting unsuccessfully to scale the fence to enter the National Assembly building.
Rep. Hunter resigns after corruption conviction
SAN DIEGO — Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, one month after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving vacant one of the GOP’s few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California.
Hunter’s departure effective Jan. 13 ends his family’s political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. The combat Marine veteran — a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump — served 11 years in Congress.
His two-page letter of resignation — one version addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and another to California Gov. Gavin Newsom — lists his accomplishments and doesn’t mention his criminal conviction. Newsom has not said whether he will order a special election or leave the seat open until a successor emerges from the November general election.
WHO: Measles death toll reaches 6,000 in Congo
DAKAR, Senegal — The death toll from a measles epidemic in Congo has surpassed 6,000, the World Health Organization said Tuesday as it warned that more funds are needed to save lives during the world’s worst outbreak of the infectious disease.
Measles has killed nearly three times as many people in Congo than an Ebola outbreak in the country that has garnered far more international attention, particularly after health teams came under attack from armed militias operating in the area.
“Lack of funding remains a huge impediment to successfully curbing the outbreak,” WHO said in announcing its appeal.
Official quits amid charges he paid women for babies
PHOENIX — An elected official in metro Phoenix resigned Tuesday, months after being charged with running a human smuggling operation that paid pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to give up their babies in the U.S.
The resignation of Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen came after leaders in the one of the nation’s most populous counties suspended and pressured him to resign after his arrest nearly three months ago. The county’s governing board voted in late December to start the process of removing Petersen, who also works as an adoption attorney.
He is accused of illegally paying women from the Pacific island nation to come to the United States to give up their babies in at least 70 adoption cases in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas over three years. Citizens of the Marshall Islands have been prohibited from traveling to the U.S. for adoption purposes since 2003.