Iranian president: First lift sanctions, then let’s talk
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president back-pedaled Tuesday on possible talks with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president must first lift sanctions imposed on Tehran, otherwise a meeting between the two would be a mere photo op.
Hassan Rouhani’s change of heart came a day after Trump said Monday that there’s a “really good chance” the two could meet on their nuclear impasse after a surprise intervention by French President Emmanuel Macron during the G-7 summit to try to bring Washington and Tehran together after decades of conflict.
“Without the U.S.’s withdrawal from sanctions, we will not witness any positive development,” Rouhani said in a televised speech on Tuesday, adding that Washington “holds the key” as to what happens next.
Federal judge blocks Missouri’s 8-week abortion ban
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won’t take effect Wednesday after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented.
U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs put a pause on the law as a legal challenge against it plays out in court, which could take months. He added that Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri likely will succeed in their lawsuit alleging that the law is unconstitutional.
Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.
Missouri already has some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion regulations. A clinic in St. Louis is the only one in the state that performs abortions.
UN says 40 migrants feared drowned in capsizing off Libya
CAIRO — A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized Tuesday in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, with at least 40 people missing and presumed drowned, U.N. officials said, as a support group reported it had gotten a call from someone on the vessel “crying and shouting” that passengers had died already.
At least 65 migrants, mostly from Sudan, were rescued, said Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya’s coast guard, with a search halted for those still missing. The coast guard gave a lower estimate for those missing and feared drowned, saying it was 15 to 20 people.
Gassim told The Associated Press that five people were confirmed dead, including a woman and a child from Morocco whose bodies were recovered near the western town of Khoms, around 75 miles east of Tripoli. The other dead were men from Morocco, Sudan and Somalia.
Biden health plan aims far beyond legacy of ‘Obamacare’
WASHINGTON — Wrapping himself in the legacy of “Obamacare,” Joe Biden is offering restless Democrats a health care proposal that goes far beyond it, calling for a government plan almost anybody can join but stopping short of a total system remake.
Recent polls show softening support for the full government-run system championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Biden is pitching his approach in a new ad aimed at Democrats in Iowa. His “public option” would give virtually everyone the choice of a government plan like Medicare, as an alternative to private coverage, not a substitute.
“The fact of the matter is health care is personal to me,” Biden says in the ad, recalling his own family experiences with illness and loss. “Obamacare is personal to me. When I see the president try to tear it down and others propose to replace it and start over, that’s personal to me, too. We’ve got to build on what we did, because every American deserves affordable health care.”
Biden’s health care gambit puts him somewhere center-left on the spectrum of ideas from Democratic presidential candidates.
Pair suspected in Arizona killing escape during extradition
TUCSON, Ariz. — A couple suspected in a Tucson killing have escaped after overpowering two security guards while being extradited from New York to Arizona, authorities said Tuesday.
Tucson police said Blane Barksdale, 56, and his 59-year-old wife Susan Barksdale escaped Monday evening in Blanding, Utah, south of Moab.
They were last seen in a pickup truck with an Arizona license plate and possibly driving through Arizona, according to police who said the couple was believed to be armed and dangerous.
The two were arrested May 24 in Henrietta, New York, in connection with the slaying the previous month of Frank Bligh, 72, in Tucson.
UK opposition lawmakers join forces against no-deal Brexit
LONDON — Opposition lawmakers declared Tuesday they will work together to try to stop a departure from the European Union without an agreement, setting up a legislative challenge to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his promise to complete the divorce by Oct. 31— come what may.
Some 160 lawmakers have signed a declaration pledging “to do whatever is necessary,” to prevent Johnson from bypassing Parliament in his plans. Johnson’s do-or-die promise has raised worries about a disorderly divorce that would see new tariffs on trade and border checks between Britain and the EU, seriously disrupting business.
“The Prime Minister needs to respect Parliament and understand the role of Parliament is to question and challenge the executive,” the main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said.